05:53 PM • 7360 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
05:28 PM • 12538 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
04:54 PM • 12143 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
03:43 PM • 13061 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 13057 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 11019 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 10393 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 5834 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 11063 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 18377 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Exclusives
Over 300 combat engagements: General Staff reports on the hottest fronts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Since the beginning of January 31, 303 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, the enemy has carried out 38 air strikes and used 2510 kamikaze drones. Ukrainian soldiers repelled numerous attacks, in particular, 106 occupiers were eliminated in the Pokrovsk direction.

Over 300 combat engagements: General Staff reports on the hottest fronts

Since the beginning of January 31, 303 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 38 air strikes, dropping 119 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, they used 2510 kamikaze drones and carried out 2437 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy attack, the enemy carried out 72 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipka and towards the settlements of Grafske, Vilcha, Vovchanski Khutory, Kolodyazne, Fyholivka. Ukrainian units repelled 19 attacks.

12 attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction, towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Kurylivka, Novoosinove, Novoplatonivka, Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 23 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve, Serednie, Novoselivka, Zarichne and towards Stavky, Novosergiyivka, Shyikivka, Stepove, Dibrova.

In the Slovyansk direction, our defenders repelled eight attempts by the occupiers to advance, in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka and towards Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonivka, Riznykivka.

"Bridge we haven't crossed": Rubio named the key issue in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine29.01.26, 08:15 • 43770 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out four attacks in the area of Chasiv Yar and Orikhovo-Vasylivka, three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 38 times near the settlements of Pleshchiyivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Kleban-Byk and towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiyivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 68 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Fyliya and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Ivanivka.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 106 occupiers and wounded 26; destroyed 32 unmanned aerial vehicles, seven units of automotive equipment, also hit three tanks, six units of automotive equipment and ten shelters of enemy personnel.

- the General Staff said.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped nine attacks by the occupiers, in the area of Verbove and towards Oleksandrograf, Danylivka, Vyshneve, Novy Zaporizhzhia. The settlements of Prosiana, Novoselivka, Malomykhailivka were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 42 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny, Solodke and towards Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, Svyatopetrivka, Zelene, Staroukrainka. In some locations, fighting is still ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Verkhnya Tersa, Zaliznychne, Ternuvate.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the areas of Stepnohirsk and Plavni. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Shevchenkivske, Vilniansk, Komyshuvakha.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no enemy offensive actions were noted.

Recall

On January 30, Russian troops lost 880 soldiers and 694 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 31.01.26 are approximately 1,239,590 people.

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine have sharply increased: Europe is concerned about new methods of recruiting Russians – Bloomberg30.01.26, 07:47 • 50830 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
Gulyaypole
Chasiv Yar
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk