Over 24,000 Ukrainians have already applied for deferment at ASCs: where the most applications were submitted

Over 5,000 administrative service centers (TSNAPs) across Ukraine have started accepting applications for deferment from mobilization. Within two working days, 24,000 applications were submitted to the TSNAPs, with the most requests recorded in Vinnytsia, Rivne, and Kharkiv regions, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Details

As noted by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, to speed up the processing of applications, the centers have increased the number of staff. The average processing time for one application is approximately 15 minutes.

Addendum

The ministry added that TSNAPs process over 300 services daily, many of which are available online on the Diia portal. Before visiting a center, it is worth checking the Public Services Guide to see if the required service is available remotely. Before going for a deferment, it is necessary to make sure whether it can be obtained automatically and online in Reserve+.

