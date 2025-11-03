Over 24,000 Ukrainians have already applied for deferment at ASCs: where the most applications were submitted

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
05:51 PM • 6646 views
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 19516 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
03:27 PM • 17993 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 20079 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
02:21 PM • 19321 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 28907 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 16166 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 14936 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 28773 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33389 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 28388 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tipsNovember 3, 10:27 AM • 41552 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 17501 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 25632 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded03:33 PM • 10763 views
Publications
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 19521 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 28908 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 25745 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tipsNovember 3, 10:27 AM • 41680 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 50044 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
State Border of Ukraine
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded03:33 PM • 10879 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 17617 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 28516 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 30662 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 51786 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
R-360 Neptune
TikTok

Over 24,000 Ukrainians have already applied for deferment at ASCs: where the most applications were submitted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1630 views

Over 5,000 Administrative Service Centers (ASCs) across Ukraine have started accepting applications for deferment from mobilization. In two days, 24,000 applications have been submitted, with the largest numbers in Vinnytsia, Rivne, and Kharkiv regions.

Over 24,000 Ukrainians have already applied for deferment at ASCs: where the most applications were submitted

Over 5,000 administrative service centers (TSNAPs) across Ukraine have started accepting applications for deferment from mobilization. Within two working days, 24,000 applications were submitted to the TSNAPs, with the most requests recorded in Vinnytsia, Rivne, and Kharkiv regions, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Details

As noted by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, to speed up the processing of applications, the centers have increased the number of staff. The average processing time for one application is approximately 15 minutes.

Starting November 1, Ukrainians will be able to apply for a deferment from mobilization at ASCs (Administrative Service Centers)24.10.25, 18:07 • 3964 views

Addendum

The ministry added that TSNAPs process over 300 services daily, many of which are available online on the Diia portal. Before visiting a center, it is worth checking the Public Services Guide to see if the required service is available remotely. Before going for a deferment, it is necessary to make sure whether it can be obtained automatically and online in Reserve+.

CSAP instead of TCC: almost 4,000 applications submitted on the first day01.11.25, 19:34 • 7233 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyTechnologies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Rivne Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine