Over 20,000 criminal proceedings against businesses: Kravchenko reported on audit results and three paths for further action

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 4420 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
01:42 PM • 13994 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 18187 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
10:48 AM • 32644 views
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 43268 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 80047 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 51437 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 49882 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 39179 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 29080 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
2.6m/s
40%
751mm
Popular news
Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threatJuly 3, 05:52 AM • 74713 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California09:28 AM • 35606 views
NATO confident - US will reduce its troops in Europe: alliance revises defense plan09:55 AM • 63438 views
Law not for everyone: NBU's chief lawyer under investigation for "abuse" still not suspended from office10:55 AM • 56498 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)12:24 PM • 37371 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"02:09 PM • 7856 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribes01:33 PM • 13663 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reacted01:08 PM • 14910 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violations12:45 PM • 22076 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)12:24 PM • 38548 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California09:28 AM • 36469 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 52280 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 59867 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 66604 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 120968 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Over 20,000 criminal proceedings against businesses: Kravchenko reported on audit results and three paths for further action

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that the audit revealed over 20,000 criminal proceedings against businesses, which significantly exceeds official data. All these cases will be reviewed, leading to their closure, additional expert examinations, or referral to court.

Over 20,000 criminal proceedings against businesses: Kravchenko reported on audit results and three paths for further action

An audit of business-related criminal cases revealed serious discrepancies with official statistics: instead of the declared 6,249, there are over 20,000 proceedings. All of them require review, which could result in one of three scenarios – from closing cases to transferring them to court. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko on Facebook, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Business. Many questions still remain open. We have completed a quantitative audit of criminal proceedings that directly or indirectly concern business entities. And there are problems here. The latest dashboard data – 6,249 criminal proceedings concerning business entities – turned out to be many times less than the real audit data, which amounts to over 20,000 proceedings. And all of them are subject to verification

- Kravchenko wrote.

He emphasized that the result of the checks would be one of three paths, including proceedings that have not been investigated for years and do not contain objective data confirming the elements or event of a crime, which will be necessarily closed within a reasonable time under Article 284 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Suspicions are legal and substantiated: Kravchenko reviewed materials of the "Autostrada-Pivden" company case regarding the misappropriation of UAH 240 million28.06.25, 17:01 • 3723 views

The second path – in criminal proceedings where sufficient evidence has not yet been collected to make a lawful decision, necessary examinations will be appointed to establish the truth, the results of which will determine the fate of these proceedings.

"At the same time, legitimate businesses will be relieved of unlawful pressure and interference in their economic activities. Numerous unfounded searches, summonses for interrogations to allegedly establish circumstances that have already been established will be stopped. Every expert opinion provided by the defense will be thoroughly investigated and verified as part of the investigation. We also appeal to businesses – maintain open communication with law enforcement agencies. Provide your evidence, which will certainly be taken into account.

If the examinations do not confirm the existence of the circumstances being checked, we make a decision under Article 284 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, that is, we close the proceedings and the business operates with a clear conscience. If the examination confirms the position of the investigation, we act according to the law: we complete the investigation and transfer the case to court," Kravchenko added.

The Prosecutor General's Office and the SBU exposed a scheme that caused the state losses of over UAH 33 million - Kravchenko02.07.25, 17:13 • 1049 views

The third path, according to him, is criminal proceedings in which expert conclusions have already been made or persons have been notified of suspicion, which will be transferred to court.

Do you have distrust, doubt about the conducted examinations that confirmed the position of the investigation or the prosecutor? No problems, the adversarial nature of the parties in criminal proceedings is guaranteed by law. But I emphasize: investigation is not a competition of examinations. In criminal proceedings, examinations play a significant role, but are not the exclusive basis. The key are the legality, quality, and quantity of evidence collected during the pre-trial investigation

- summarized the Prosecutor General.

Recall

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the reorganization of the Department of Criminal Policy and Investment Protection of the Prosecutor General's Office, which was supposed to play a key role in ensuring rights for investors and businesses, but did not meet expectations.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9