Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Suspicions are legal and substantiated: Kravchenko reviewed materials of the "Autostrada-Pivden" company case regarding the misappropriation of UAH 240 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that all suspicions raised against the "Autostrada-Pivden" company are legal and supported by expert examinations. He initiated an audit of all criminal proceedings in the infrastructure sector, promising punishment for those guilty and protection for those against whom cases are fabricated.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko has dealt with the criminal proceedings concerning Avromagistral-Pivden company, which rebuilds and constructs infrastructural objects using budget funds. He noted that all suspicions announced to date are legal, substantiated, and confirmed by the results of conducted forensic examinations, UNN reports.

Justice is about daily work. Today, together with the relevant deputy, I personally dealt with the criminal proceedings concerning the company "Avromagistral-Pivden", which rebuilds and constructs infrastructure facilities using budget funds. Yesterday there was an appeal from the company, which spoke about constructive dialogue. So, regarding the constructive: I have deeply studied the case materials and all the suspicions announced to date are legal, substantiated, confirmed by the results of conducted forensic examinations 

– Kravchenko reported.

According to the Prosecutor General, lawyers in the case also contacted him.

... I spoke with one of the defenders. He reported that the company conducts its examinations, no questions here - every participant in the criminal process has the right to defense. I clearly told him: We will definitely consider all your evidence. If necessary, we will appoint a comprehensive examination. At the moment, everything in the case indicates an impartial pre-trial investigation 

– added Kravchenko.

In addition, today the Prosecutor General instructed to audit all criminal proceedings against companies operating in the infrastructure sector. I received the first information: there are also criminal proceedings against other business structures, but for one reason or another, law enforcement officers are delaying the investigation of these cases.

The prosecutor's office will check all facts related to construction, reconstruction, and infrastructure contracts. And those who steal will be held accountable. And those against whom cases are fabricated will be protected. I officially warn, as the Prosecutor General: no law enforcement agency should turn into a mechanism of pressure or an instrument of destroying competitors in business. Likewise, no one has immunity - if it comes to misuse of budget funds 

– Kravchenko summarized.

Earlier

The owner and representative of one of the largest road construction companies in Ukraine, "Avromagistral-Pivden", were served with a notice of suspicion due to the implementation of a scheme for misappropriating 240 million hryvnias of funds allocated for the construction of a water pipeline after the Kakhovka HPP was blown up. Among the suspects are also engineering and technical employees of controlled enterprises.

As reported by the media, the construction company "Avromagistral-Pivden" proposed to the Prosecutor General, as a first step towards Ukrainian business, to consider the situation around the enterprise.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Kakhovka dam
Tesla
