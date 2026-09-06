Over 200 combat engagements in a day: the General Staff named the hottest areas

During September 5, 209 combat engagements took place at the front. This is reported by UNN, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the aggressor launched 55 airstrikes using 187 guided aerial bombs, deployed 5,403 kamikaze drones for attacks, and carried out 1,702 shellings of the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Situation by direction

On the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy launched one airstrike using three guided aerial bombs, conducted five assault operations, and carried out 18 shellings of the positions of our troops and populated areas, one of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units nine times toward the populated areas of Kozacha Lopan, Prilipka, Lyman, Izbytske, Zakharivka, Kupyne, Mala Vovcha, Vodiane, and Khatnie.

On the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted to improve its positions six times by conducting assault operations toward Radkivka, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kivsharivka, and Borivska Andriivka.

Seven attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled on the Lyman direction in the areas of the populated areas of Novoselivka and Lyman.

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On the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped an attempt by the invaders to advance in the area of the populated area of Ozerne.

On the Kramatorsk direction, Russian invaders launched an assault toward Yurkivka.

On the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy assaults in the area of the populated area of Kostiantynivka and toward Kindrativka, Pavlivka, Toretske, Sofiivka, and Novoselivka.

The enemy carried out 38 attacks on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Dorozhnye, Nikanorivka, Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Dobropillia, Vodiane, Shevchenko, Chernihivka, Matiashеve, Serhiivka, Vasylkivka, Udačne, and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 43 occupiers were eliminated here today and 8 wounded; three vehicles, two guns, two special-purpose devices, and 23 shelters for enemy personnel were destroyed. Four guns, two vehicles, two UAV control points, and 57 shelters for enemy personnel were damaged. A total of 331 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed - the report says.

On the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.

On the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks toward the populated areas of Verkhniа Tersa and Hirke.

On the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped an attempt by the enemy to advance in the area of Pavlika.

On the Dnipro direction, the occupiers did not conduct any offensive operations.

"There have been no significant changes in the situation in other directions," the General Staff added.

We remind you

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