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Ukraine and Russia should end this senseless war - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

Donald Trump called on Ukraine and Russia to end the war. The US president said that he had previously stopped eight more complicated conflicts.

Ukraine and Russia should end this senseless war - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia should end the war. He also reminded that he had previously stopped eight other wars. The American leader said this while speaking  with journalists, reports UNN.

They (Ukraine and Russia — ed.) should end that senseless war, but it is continuing 

– the U.S. president said.

Also, according to Donald Trump, some of the conflicts he stopped were considered much more difficult to conclude than Russia’s war against Ukraine. 

Instead, I once stopped eight wars. Eight. Some of them were considered far more difficult to end than this one — and I stopped them. But there is enormous hostility between the two presidents 

– Trump emphasized.

Recall

U.S. President Donald Trump seeks the end of the war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. He remains optimistic about reaching a peace agreement. 

Alla Kiosak

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