Ukraine and Russia should end this senseless war - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump called on Ukraine and Russia to end the war. The US president said that he had previously stopped eight more complicated conflicts.
U.S. President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia should end the war. He also reminded that he had previously stopped eight other wars. The American leader said this while speaking with journalists, reports UNN.
They (Ukraine and Russia — ed.) should end that senseless war, but it is continuing
Also, according to Donald Trump, some of the conflicts he stopped were considered much more difficult to conclude than Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Instead, I once stopped eight wars. Eight. Some of them were considered far more difficult to end than this one — and I stopped them. But there is enormous hostility between the two presidents
Recall
U.S. President Donald Trump seeks the end of the war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. He remains optimistic about reaching a peace agreement.