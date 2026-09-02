Ukraine and Russia should end this senseless war - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia should end the war. He also reminded that he had previously stopped eight other wars. The American leader said this while speaking with journalists, reports UNN.

They (Ukraine and Russia — ed.) should end that senseless war, but it is continuing – the U.S. president said.

Also, according to Donald Trump, some of the conflicts he stopped were considered much more difficult to conclude than Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Instead, I once stopped eight wars. Eight. Some of them were considered far more difficult to end than this one — and I stopped them. But there is enormous hostility between the two presidents – Trump emphasized.

Recall

U.S. President Donald Trump seeks the end of the war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. He remains optimistic about reaching a peace agreement.