Over 2 thousand houses destroyed in Kharkiv over the past year - Terekhov

In 2024, more than 2,500 houses were destroyed in Kharkiv. Last year, 100 houses were restored, and 160 houses are planned for this year. This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"Over the past year, more than 2,500 houses were damaged, and there are serious damages, there are destroyed houses that cannot be rebuilt or restored. There are houses with medium damage. Our city has suffered a lot, and this includes virtually all districts of Kharkiv. Last year, we managed to restore 100 houses, and this year we plan to restore 160 houses," Terekhov said.

He noted that the priority is to restore residential buildings, infrastructure, schools, and hospitals.

Recall

Last night, Russians tried to destroy the crossing from the left bank to the right bank of the Oskil River, which complicated the delivery of humanitarian supplies and evacuation efforts.