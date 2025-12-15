$42.190.08
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 15117 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 24895 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 23120 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 33195 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 37514 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 51399 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 76512 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 51892 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 48544 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
Over 11,000 companies disappeared from the map of Ukrainian business in almost a year: where did they close most often?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

In 11 months, over 11,000 companies ceased operations in Ukraine, mostly in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Lviv regions. Public organizations turned out to be the most vulnerable, while joint-stock companies lasted the longest.

Over 11,000 companies disappeared from the map of Ukrainian business in almost a year: where did they close most often?

Over 11,000 companies disappeared from the map of Ukraine in the 11 months of 2025. Most often, activities ceased in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Lviv regions, and public organizations turned out to be the most vulnerable. This is reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details

11,223 companies closed this year in Ukraine. The surge in closures occurred in September, when 1,464 enterprises ceased their operations simultaneously.

If we examine the average lifespan of a business based on its organizational and legal form, joint-stock companies proved to be the most viable — the average age of businesses closed this year reached 28 years and 7 months. Local self-government bodies were slightly behind — 27 years and 10 months, and state enterprises — 26 years and 7 months.

However, charitable organizations had the shortest lifespan: 5 years, service cooperatives — 7 years and 5 months, and LLCs — 8.5 years.

Most often, companies ceased operations in Kyiv — 1,289 closures, or 12% of the total. Next were Dnipropetrovsk region (824 closures), Lviv region (772), Odesa region (738), and Kyiv region (589).

Quantitatively, public organizations proved to be the most vulnerable this year — 1,498 closures. The average lifespan of a public organization in Ukraine is 11 years. It should be noted that we previously reported on the difficulties with reporting for such companies: in fact, this year 89% of public organizations did not submit their annual financial report. Significant losses are also observed in wholesale trade (1,001 companies), education (981), public administration and defense (966), and agriculture (794).

Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification08.12.25, 11:30 • 11720 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
Lviv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
charity
Ukraine
Kyiv