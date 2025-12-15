Over 11,000 companies disappeared from the map of Ukrainian business in almost a year: where did they close most often?

Over 11,000 companies disappeared from the map of Ukraine in the 11 months of 2025. Most often, activities ceased in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Lviv regions, and public organizations turned out to be the most vulnerable. This is reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details

11,223 companies closed this year in Ukraine. The surge in closures occurred in September, when 1,464 enterprises ceased their operations simultaneously.

If we examine the average lifespan of a business based on its organizational and legal form, joint-stock companies proved to be the most viable — the average age of businesses closed this year reached 28 years and 7 months. Local self-government bodies were slightly behind — 27 years and 10 months, and state enterprises — 26 years and 7 months.

However, charitable organizations had the shortest lifespan: 5 years, service cooperatives — 7 years and 5 months, and LLCs — 8.5 years.

Most often, companies ceased operations in Kyiv — 1,289 closures, or 12% of the total. Next were Dnipropetrovsk region (824 closures), Lviv region (772), Odesa region (738), and Kyiv region (589).

Quantitatively, public organizations proved to be the most vulnerable this year — 1,498 closures. The average lifespan of a public organization in Ukraine is 11 years. It should be noted that we previously reported on the difficulties with reporting for such companies: in fact, this year 89% of public organizations did not submit their annual financial report. Significant losses are also observed in wholesale trade (1,001 companies), education (981), public administration and defense (966), and agriculture (794).

