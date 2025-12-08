$42.060.13
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 10051 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
06:59 AM • 7696 views
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
December 7, 05:16 PM • 21325 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scouts
December 7, 04:33 PM • 34017 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 31171 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 35099 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv Oblast
December 6, 08:45 PM • 57327 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 66482 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video address
December 6, 07:49 AM • 69217 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved changes to the Procedure for booking conscripts, allowing defense industry enterprises to book employees for 45 days to eliminate violations. The 72-hour period for checking lists for critically important enterprises has been canceled.

Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification

The government is launching accelerated booking of conscripts for businesses, establishing a 45-day mechanism for the defense industry and canceling the 72-hour check for critical enterprises, the Ministry of Economy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Today, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted amendments to the Procedure for booking conscripts. They are aimed at protecting the human resources potential of enterprises working in the defense-industrial complex (DIC) and ensuring the country's economic stability.

- reported the ministry.

Details

One of the important innovations is called "the possibility of booking employees of defense industry enterprises for a period of 45 calendar days - the period during which the employee eliminates violations of military registration rules." This innovation, as stated, allows companies not to lose specialists while formal procedures are being settled.

"In addition, for enterprises that have been confirmed as critically important, the 72-hour period for checking lists of employees submitted for booking has been canceled," the Ministry of Economy noted. And they indicated that now "decisions are made faster, which helps to quickly protect personnel and maintain continuous operation."

The innovations come into force on the date of official publication of the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution. This, as noted, "allows defense industry enterprises and critically important companies to quickly switch to the updated booking mechanism and immediately use the expanded opportunities to protect their employees."

"We continue to improve the booking mechanism so that enterprises, especially in the defense-industrial complex, can work stably and retain their teams. Quick decision-making, cancellation of unnecessary delays, and the ability to book employees for the period of eliminating military registration violations are what businesses have long expected," said Vitaliy Kindrativ, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

