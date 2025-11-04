Criteria for critically important defense industry enterprises approved: details from the Ministry of Defense and what this means for reservation

The criteria for determining defense industry enterprises as critically important for the economy have been approved, the Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved the criteria for determining enterprises, institutions, and organizations in the defense industry, aviation industry, and space activities as having significant importance for the national economy. - reported the defense agency.

As stated, "the defense agency of Ukraine has started official acceptance of documents from enterprises to determine their status via email [email protected]".

Previously, these functions were performed by the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

"The criteria approved by the order of the Ministry of Defense maintain the current approach to determining such enterprises. For business entities that have already received the status of an enterprise of significant importance for the national economy and the validity period of this status has not expired, no additional actions or changes to documents are required," the statement says.

The criteria that enterprises claiming the status of significant importance for the national economy in the defense industry must meet, and accordingly, may be granted the right to reserve up to 100% of military-liable employees, are as follows:

Execution of a state contract (agreement) in the field of defense or participation in its execution on the basis of agreements, including foreign economic ones. The volume of production of defense products must exceed 50% of the total volume of the enterprise for the last reporting period. Receiving state financial support in the form of grants in accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 262 of March 8, 2024, "Some issues of ensuring the development of innovations and technologies for defense needs." Performing the functions of an authorized entity for managing state property, which regulates, controls, and coordinates the activities of defense industry enterprises.

Enterprises, institutions, and organizations in the defense industry that do not meet the above criteria may obtain the status of important for the national economy if they meet at least three of the following requirements:

Execution of state contracts in the field of defense. Involvement in the execution of defense orders under contracts, including foreign economic ones. Inclusion in the electronic register of participants in the selection and executors of state contracts. Participation in the implementation of state target programs in the fields of aircraft construction or space activities. Participation in the implementation of defense-industrial complex development programs, introduction of new technologies, expansion of production capacities. Production of goods, performance of works, or provision of services used by defense industry enterprises for the manufacture of defense products.

If at least two mandatory criteria of the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 76 of January 27, 2023, "Some issues of implementing the provisions of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization" regarding the reservation of military-liable persons for the period of mobilization and wartime" are met, such enterprises, institutions, organizations may be recognized as critically important for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the vital activity of the population during a special period, which will allow reserving up to 50% of military-liable employees.

