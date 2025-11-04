Criteria for critically important defense industry enterprises approved: details from the Ministry of Defense and what this means for reservation

ukenru
07:40 AM • 5598 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 16884 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
06:34 AM • 13444 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 62881 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 40481 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 40748 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 33500 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 45430 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 18468 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15596 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Ireland reduces the period of stay for Ukrainians in state housing to 30 daysNovember 3, 11:30 PM • 13947 views
The need for reforms and problems with corruption: The European Commission presented a report on the assessment of Ukraine's progress on its path to the EUNovember 4, 02:25 AM • 14727 views
ATESH agents paralyzed the work of the FSB in the Bryansk region during an inspection from Moscow (video)Video03:27 AM • 13734 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 13759 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 10953 views
Publications
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 16884 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 14226 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 62881 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 45430 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 40920 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Italy
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 11401 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 22285 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 26791 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 36511 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 37333 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
The Diplomat

Criteria for critically important defense industry enterprises approved: details from the Ministry of Defense and what this means for reservation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved criteria for classifying defense industry, aircraft manufacturing, and space industry enterprises as critically important for the economy. This will allow up to 100% of conscripted employees to be reserved for those who meet certain conditions.

Criteria for critically important defense industry enterprises approved: details from the Ministry of Defense and what this means for reservation

The criteria for determining defense industry enterprises as critically important for the economy have been approved, the Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved the criteria for determining enterprises, institutions, and organizations in the defense industry, aviation industry, and space activities as having significant importance for the national economy.

- reported the defense agency.

As stated, "the defense agency of Ukraine has started official acceptance of documents from enterprises to determine their status via email [email protected]".

Previously, these functions were performed by the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

Changes made to the reservation of defense industry workers: what you need to know15.09.25, 13:25 • 6286 views

"The criteria approved by the order of the Ministry of Defense maintain the current approach to determining such enterprises. For business entities that have already received the status of an enterprise of significant importance for the national economy and the validity period of this status has not expired, no additional actions or changes to documents are required," the statement says.

The criteria that enterprises claiming the status of significant importance for the national economy in the defense industry must meet, and accordingly, may be granted the right to reserve up to 100% of military-liable employees, are as follows:

  1. Execution of a state contract (agreement) in the field of defense or participation in its execution on the basis of agreements, including foreign economic ones. The volume of production of defense products must exceed 50% of the total volume of the enterprise for the last reporting period.
    1. Receiving state financial support in the form of grants in accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 262 of March 8, 2024, "Some issues of ensuring the development of innovations and technologies for defense needs."
      1. Performing the functions of an authorized entity for managing state property, which regulates, controls, and coordinates the activities of defense industry enterprises.

        Enterprises, institutions, and organizations in the defense industry that do not meet the above criteria may obtain the status of important for the national economy if they meet at least three of the following requirements:

        1. Execution of state contracts in the field of defense.
          1. Involvement in the execution of defense orders under contracts, including foreign economic ones.
            1. Inclusion in the electronic register of participants in the selection and executors of state contracts.
              1. Participation in the implementation of state target programs in the fields of aircraft construction or space activities.
                1. Participation in the implementation of defense-industrial complex development programs, introduction of new technologies, expansion of production capacities.
                  1. Production of goods, performance of works, or provision of services used by defense industry enterprises for the manufacture of defense products.

                    If at least two mandatory criteria of the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 76 of January 27, 2023, "Some issues of implementing the provisions of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization" regarding the reservation of military-liable persons for the period of mobilization and wartime" are met, such enterprises, institutions, organizations may be recognized as critically important for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the vital activity of the population during a special period, which will allow reserving up to 50% of military-liable employees.

                    Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules03.11.25, 10:56 • 29818 views

                    Julia Shramko

                    EconomyPolitics
                    Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
                    Mobilization
                    Martial law
                    War in Ukraine
                    Ukraine