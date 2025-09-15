Changes made to the reservation of defense industry workers: what you need to know

The Ministry of Defense has been granted the authority to identify critically important enterprises of the defense-industrial complex (DIC) and to organize the reservation of their employees, according to a government resolution adopted, the agency reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The functions of determining the criticality of defense-industrial complex enterprises and organizing the reservation of their employees have been transferred to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine due to the liquidation of the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine. - reported the Ministry of Defense

It is noted that the criteria for determining DIC enterprises as critically important "remain unchanged."

"The status of critically important enterprises, obtained from the Ministry of Strategic Industries, remains valid for one year from the date of its receipt, provided that they are in the process of fulfilling relevant contracts," the statement reads.

Other DIC enterprises, as indicated, "can already apply" for their designation as critically important to the Ministry of Defense by email.

"Enterprises and institutions that are officially recognized as critically important and fulfill state contracts to ensure the Security and Defense Forces will be able to reserve 100% of their military-liable employees, as well as receive preferential loans at 5% for the development and scaling of production," the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

