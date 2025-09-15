Changes made to the reservation of defense industry workers: what you need to know

$41.280.03
48.270.00
ukenru
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 1986 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 19834 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 19187 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 20836 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 28409 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 52152 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 70510 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 104618 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 86630 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 84865 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5.9m/s
35%
753mm
Popular news
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night, one community was left without electricity, private houses are on firePhotoSeptember 15, 12:48 AM • 16836 views
NASA shows starry landscape of dwarf galaxy near Milky WaySeptember 15, 02:27 AM • 12130 views
ISW: Russia uses drone attacks on Poland and Romania to assess NATO's reactionSeptember 15, 02:59 AM • 14247 views
Forecasters give a forecast for September 15: where to expect rain and thunderstormsSeptember 15, 03:58 AM • 8910 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operation05:13 AM • 15796 views
Publications
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 4444 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 7154 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 19810 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 18242 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 96811 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Romania
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhoto08:11 AM • 4164 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason?07:06 AM • 6084 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 22933 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 29560 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 78635 views
Actual
Starlink
Forbes
Financial Times
The Guardian
Fox News

Changes made to the reservation of defense industry workers: what you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will now be responsible for identifying critically important enterprises of the defense-industrial complex and reserving their employees. This decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine was adopted in connection with the liquidation of the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

Changes made to the reservation of defense industry workers: what you need to know

The Ministry of Defense has been granted the authority to identify critically important enterprises of the defense-industrial complex (DIC) and to organize the reservation of their employees, according to a government resolution adopted, the agency reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The functions of determining the criticality of defense-industrial complex enterprises and organizing the reservation of their employees have been transferred to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine due to the liquidation of the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

- reported the Ministry of Defense

It is noted that the criteria for determining DIC enterprises as critically important "remain unchanged."

"The status of critically important enterprises, obtained from the Ministry of Strategic Industries, remains valid for one year from the date of its receipt, provided that they are in the process of fulfilling relevant contracts," the statement reads.

Other DIC enterprises, as indicated, "can already apply" for their designation as critically important to the Ministry of Defense by email.

"Enterprises and institutions that are officially recognized as critically important and fulfill state contracts to ensure the Security and Defense Forces will be able to reserve 100% of their military-liable employees, as well as receive preferential loans at 5% for the development and scaling of production," the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

The Verkhovna Rada took a step towards reserving "problematic" employees of the defense industry03.09.25, 13:18 • 2961 view

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine