August 3, 10:28 AM
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM
August 2, 04:52 PM
August 2, 11:37 AM
August 1, 05:22 PM
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM
August 1, 09:01 AM
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM
Over 1000 military personnel, a tank, and missiles: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated Russia's losses over the last day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Over the past day, August 3, the Russian army lost 1010 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.2022 to 04.08.2025 are estimated at 1,057,140 liquidated personnel.

Over 1000 military personnel, a tank, and missiles: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated Russia's losses over the last day

Over the past day, August 3, the Russian army in the war against Ukraine lost 1010 servicemen and dozens of units of equipment and weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.08.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1057140 (+1010) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11069 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23079 (+8)
        • artillery systems ‒ 31053 (+28)
          • MLRS ‒ 1452 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1203 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 49451 (+77)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3553 (+1)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 57244 (+85)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3935 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Over the day, August 3, 153 combat engagements took place at the front. The Defense Forces repelled 38 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction and 25 in the Lyman direction, holding back the enemy's offensive.

                              Russian troops achieved minor advances in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions. Geolocation footage confirms the advance of Russians east of Lyman and in the Novoukrainka area.

                              At the same time, the analytical project DeepState recorded a decrease in the intensity of Russian assault operations from 186 to 155 per day. The enemy is now assaulting in smaller groups, using covert actions or demonstrative attacks.

                              Russia prepares Donetsk airport for "Shahed" attacks on Ukraine - ISW04.08.25, 05:43 • 1364 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine