Iryna Cherkaska, a prominent Odesa actress and long-time star of the Ukrainian Theater, has passed away

In Odesa, the outstanding actress Iryna Mykytivna Cherkaska, Honored Artist of Ukraine and a long-time star of the Odesa Academic Ukrainian Music and Drama Theater named after V. Vasylko, has passed away. This was reported by UNN with reference to the theater's statement on its official Facebook page.

The theater did not disclose the circumstances of the 86-year-old actress's death. At the same time, the statement noted that the theater was not just a workplace for Iryna Mykytivna, but her very life.

Iryna Cherkaska was born in Odesa, but in early childhood, she moved to Kyiv with her parents. After graduating from high school, the future celebrity enrolled in the acting department of the Kyiv Institute of Theater Arts named after I. Karpenko-Kary. Iryna Mykytivna successfully completed her studies in 1962. Despite a number of invitations from leading theaters in Ukraine, she chose the Odesa Theater as her place of service.

The actress gladly performed roles in numerous musical performances. For example, older and middle-aged audiences remember Iryna Cherkaska in the role of the gypsy Mavra in the 1981 play "On Sunday Morning, I Dug Up Herbs" - a folk legend based on the novel by Olha Kobylianska; in the role of Adela, Tevye's daughter, in the 1984 play "Tevye the Milkman" based on Sholom Aleichem; in the role of Nina in the play "Threshold"; in the role of Inna in the play "Murlin Murlo" - the theater wrote in a Facebook post.

The page also announced that the farewell ceremony for the actress will take place on February 21 from 11:00 to 12:00 in the foyer of the Ukrainian Theater. Colleagues and spectators will bid farewell to the actress who left behind "bright roles on stage and the love of the audience that will last for generations."

