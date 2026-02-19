Iryna Cherkaska, a prominent Odesa actress and long-time star of the Ukrainian Theater, has passed away

$43.290.03
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 7376 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 10257 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 18783 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
09:20 AM • 22046 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
09:12 AM • 22993 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 22695 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 17614 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 32449 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 72856 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 51386 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Popular news
Russia has begun ideological indoctrination of "white-collar workers" - Center for Countering DisinformationFebruary 19, 05:31 AM • 13842 views
General Staff: Russian troops lost 830 soldiers and 406 UAVs on February 18February 19, 05:44 AM • 7104 views
Large-scale drug network uncovered in special operation "Rubicon", 104 detained in Ukraine and abroad - Prosecutor General KravchenkoVideoFebruary 19, 08:18 AM • 13549 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared11:15 AM • 15106 views
The iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM • 10701 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 544 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 7386 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 18792 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared11:15 AM • 15330 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 36943 views
UNN Lite
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch12:42 PM • 6014 views
The iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM • 10878 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 21327 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 29461 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 30620 views
Iryna Cherkaska, a prominent Odesa actress and long-time star of the Ukrainian Theater, has passed away

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Iryna Cherkaska, Honored Artist of Ukraine and long-time actress of the Odesa Academic Ukrainian Musical-Dramatic Theater named after V. Vasylko, has died in Odesa. The farewell ceremony will take place on February 21 from 11:00 to 12:00 in the foyer of the Ukrainian Theater.

Iryna Cherkaska, a prominent Odesa actress and long-time star of the Ukrainian Theater, has passed away
Photo: www.facebook.com/valeryia.romanko

In Odesa, the outstanding actress Iryna Mykytivna Cherkaska, Honored Artist of Ukraine and a long-time star of the Odesa Academic Ukrainian Music and Drama Theater named after V. Vasylko, has passed away. This was reported by UNN with reference to the theater's statement on its official Facebook page.

Details

The theater did not disclose the circumstances of the 86-year-old actress's death. At the same time, the statement noted that the theater was not just a workplace for Iryna Mykytivna, but her very life.

Iryna Cherkaska was born in Odesa, but in early childhood, she moved to Kyiv with her parents. After graduating from high school, the future celebrity enrolled in the acting department of the Kyiv Institute of Theater Arts named after I. Karpenko-Kary. Iryna Mykytivna successfully completed her studies in 1962. Despite a number of invitations from leading theaters in Ukraine, she chose the Odesa Theater as her place of service.

The actress gladly performed roles in numerous musical performances. For example, older and middle-aged audiences remember Iryna Cherkaska in the role of the gypsy Mavra in the 1981 play "On Sunday Morning, I Dug Up Herbs" - a folk legend based on the novel by Olha Kobylianska; in the role of Adela, Tevye's daughter, in the 1984 play "Tevye the Milkman" based on Sholom Aleichem; in the role of Nina in the play "Threshold"; in the role of Inna in the play "Murlin Murlo"

- the theater wrote in a Facebook post.

The page also announced that the farewell ceremony for the actress will take place on February 21 from 11:00 to 12:00 in the foyer of the Ukrainian Theater. Colleagues and spectators will bid farewell to the actress who left behind "bright roles on stage and the love of the audience that will last for generations."

Recall

At the age of 79, in Kyiv, at Oleksandrivska Hospital, Semen Gluzman passed away - a well-known psychiatrist, human rights activist, Soviet dissident, and political prisoner. His death occurred on February 16.

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyCulture
Social network
University of Culture
Odesa
Kyiv