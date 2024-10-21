Outdated technologies and launch peculiarities: KFI told about the differences between Russian and North Korean ballistics
KFI experts described the technical features of North Korean missiles used by Russia to attack Ukraine. They identified differences in design, materials and markings compared to Russian missiles.
Since 2023, Russia has been using North Korean KN-23 or KN-24 aeroballistic missiles to strike Ukraine, as evidenced by research data. It was also found that missiles of this type differ from Russian ballistic missiles “Kinzhal” or “Iskander-M”. Oleksandr Vysikan, Chief Forensic Expert of the Department of Explosive Research, Artillery and Missile Weapons of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise (Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise), told this to Suspilne, according to UNN.
According to the expert, the difference between the metal alloy of the DPRK and Russian missile engine is very different.
The Koreans (we are talking about the DPRK - ed.) use low-carbon (alloy - ed.), and Russian missiles use high-carbon. There are also “keyways” on the propulsion system - this is where the gargoyle is attached (a three-dimensional streamlined element on the rocket body that covers control wiring, pipelines and parts of systems - ed.), which contains cables that run from the rocket's flight control system to the tail section
He noted that the Russians also have such a design, but its structure is different.
“What we found is typical only for a Korean missile. In addition, we reviewed the footage published by the official media of the DPRK, where their leader (Kim Jong-un - ed.) walks near these missiles, and we clearly noticed this characteristic type of structure (of the missile - ed.),” said the expert of KFI.
He also said that one of the fragments had a serial number on it, which is not typical for such missile markings by the Russians.
On one side, the 9-digit number of the missile is written. In this case, the first 6 digits are preserved: “321 518”. We have already seen a similar 9-digit marking. They differed only in the last three digits. We can say that this is a serial number, which indicates that North Korean missiles of the same series are used. The Russians do not have such markings on the engine installation
In particular, according to him, there is also a difference in the aerodynamic rudder and the missile's launcher. The experts of KFI counted 45 bolts on it, and according to them, this is different from the Russian Daggers and Iskanders.
“There is a distinctive difference. In Russian-made ballistic missiles, they are solid, and the shell is titanium. The base is different, where the aerodynamic surface is attached, which is also characteristic of these missiles. The drive, gearbox, and many other things are also characteristic, which points us to North Korean missiles,” says Vysikan.
He added that the institute's experts continue to study these missiles and other elements, and answered the question whether these weapons are more modern than Russian ones:
“These are older technologies. They differ from the Russian ones in terms of metal structure, welding seams of control units - this is not high-tech production, it is simpler and more affordable. However, these missiles have a large one-piece warhead, but its structure is completely different from the ones we studied in the Russian Kinzhal. It differs both in terms of metal composition and explosives.
Vysikan noted that the deviation of North Korean missiles from the initial target is large. He said that these weapons were used “a dozen times” to strike Kyiv and the region, but “KFOR does not keep statistics.” In addition, the expert added that a DPRK-made launcher is most likely to be used to launch these missiles, as Russian ones are not adapted for this purpose.
“For example, the Iskander missile has its own devices, how it docks with the launcher, where the flight mission must be recorded. And the sizes of the missiles are different, so you need a “native” launcher,” explained Vysikan.
