Outdated technologies and launch peculiarities: KFI told about the differences between Russian and North Korean ballistics

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+10°
1.5m/s
67%
111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Outdated technologies and launch peculiarities: KFI told about the differences between Russian and North Korean ballistics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17262 views

KFI experts described the technical features of North Korean missiles used by Russia to attack Ukraine. They identified differences in design, materials and markings compared to Russian missiles.

Outdated technologies and launch peculiarities: KFI told about the differences between Russian and North Korean ballistics

Since 2023, Russia has been using North Korean KN-23 or KN-24 aeroballistic missiles to strike Ukraine, as evidenced by research data. It was also found that missiles of this type differ from Russian ballistic missiles “Kinzhal” or “Iskander-M”. Oleksandr Vysikan, Chief Forensic Expert of the Department of Explosive Research, Artillery and Missile Weapons of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise (Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise), told this to Suspilne, according to UNN.

According to the expert, the difference between the metal alloy of the DPRK and Russian missile engine is very different.

The Koreans (we are talking about the DPRK - ed.) use low-carbon (alloy - ed.), and Russian missiles use high-carbon. There are also “keyways” on the propulsion system - this is where the gargoyle is attached (a three-dimensional streamlined element on the rocket body that covers control wiring, pipelines and parts of systems - ed.), which contains cables that run from the rocket's flight control system to the tail section

- Vysikan explained.

He noted that the Russians also have such a design, but its structure is different.

“What we found is typical only for a Korean missile. In addition, we reviewed the footage published by the official media of the DPRK, where their leader (Kim Jong-un - ed.) walks near these missiles, and we clearly noticed this characteristic type of structure (of the missile - ed.),” said the expert of KFI.

He also said that one of the fragments had a serial number on it, which is not typical for such missile markings by the Russians.

On one side, the 9-digit number of the missile is written. In this case, the first 6 digits are preserved: “321 518”. We have already seen a similar 9-digit marking. They differed only in the last three digits. We can say that this is a serial number, which indicates that North Korean missiles of the same series are used. The Russians do not have such markings on the engine installation

- said Vysikan.

In particular, according to him, there is also a difference in the aerodynamic rudder and the missile's launcher. The experts of KFI counted 45 bolts on it, and according to them, this is different from the Russian Daggers and Iskanders.

“There is a distinctive difference. In Russian-made ballistic missiles, they are solid, and the shell is titanium. The base is different, where the aerodynamic surface is attached, which is also characteristic of these missiles. The drive, gearbox, and many other things are also characteristic, which points us to North Korean missiles,” says Vysikan.

Western components were found in a North Korean missile used by Russia to attack Ukraine20.10.24, 19:24 • 44472 views

He added that the institute's experts continue to study these missiles and other elements, and answered the question whether these weapons are more modern than Russian ones:

“These are older technologies. They differ from the Russian ones in terms of metal structure, welding seams of control units - this is not high-tech production, it is simpler and more affordable. However, these missiles have a large one-piece warhead, but its structure is completely different from the ones we studied in the Russian Kinzhal. It differs both in terms of metal composition and explosives.

Vysikan noted that the deviation of North Korean missiles from the initial target is large. He said that these weapons were used “a dozen times” to strike Kyiv and the region, but “KFOR does not keep statistics.” In addition, the expert added that a DPRK-made launcher is most likely to be used to launch these missiles, as Russian ones are not adapted for this purpose.

“For example, the Iskander missile has its own devices, how it docks with the launcher, where the flight mission must be recorded. And the sizes of the missiles are different, so you need a “native” launcher,” explained Vysikan.

Atypical signs of metal welding, markings - Oleksandr Ruvin spoke about the features of North Korean missiles used by the enemy to hit Ukraine14.08.24, 13:49 • 113730 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarTechnologies
Kim Jong Un
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
North Korea
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine
