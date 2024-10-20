Western components were found in a North Korean missile used by Russia to attack Ukraine
Recently manufactured Western components were found in a North Korean KN-23/24 missile shot down in Ukraine.
Moreover, these components were manufactured recently.
"Outrageous. A recent examination of a North Korean KN-23/24 missile shot down in Ukraine revealed numerous recently manufactured Western components. Putin and Kim still have access to them. We call on our allies to respond decisively, to strengthen sanctions and export controls, and to strengthen our air shield," Minister X wrote on social media.
As Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, recently told UNN, all types of weapons used by the enemy to attack Ukraine are 70% or more made up of foreign-made components.
Also, when it comes to high-precision components, the foreign share reaches 90% of all microelectronics.
In addition to Western components, Russians are actively using Chinese components - at least 50 manufacturers of such components have been identified.