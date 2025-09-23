Ousmane Dembélé is the winner of the "Golden Ball"
Kyiv • UNN
French PSG winger Ousmane Dembélé became the winner of the men's "Golden Ball" for the 2024/2025 season, and Barcelona footballer Aitana Bonmatí received the award among women for the third time in a row. Also, Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and English goalkeeper Hannah Hampton won the Lev Yashin trophy, and Lamine Yamal and Vicky López became the young players of the year.
Spanish national team and Catalan "Barcelona" midfielder Andreas Iniesta presented the women's "Golden Ball" to "Barcelona" footballer Aitana Bonmatí, who received this award for the third time in a row.
I never thought I could achieve this. Iniesta and Xavi were always my idols. We do more than just football. This is the best you can achieve
Brazilian national team, "Barcelona" legend and 2006 "Golden Ball" winner Ronaldinho announced the best player in the world - "PSG" winger Ousmane Dembélé.
It is a great honor to receive this trophy from Ronaldinho
Italian goalkeeper of English "Manchester City" Gianluigi Donnarumma and English goalkeeper of London "Chelsea" Hannah Hampton won the Lev Yashin Trophy - the best goalkeeper in the world for the 2024/2025 season.
The award for the best young player of the 2024/25 season was won by "Barcelona" winger Lamine Yamal, and the best young female player in the world was "Barcelona" midfielder Vicky López.