Ousmane Dembélé is the winner of the "Golden Ball"

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
08:12 PM • 2294 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
05:45 PM • 11211 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 20581 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 25833 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 38307 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 53550 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 51323 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 27425 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 48729 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24700 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.9m/s
49%
752mm
Popular news
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 37092 views
Poland will shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace - TuskSeptember 22, 11:27 AM • 22976 views
Girl beaten in Lviv caught on video: police identified attackersVideoSeptember 22, 02:33 PM • 9874 views
Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - Sandu05:57 PM • 6872 views
Occupied Crimea under drone attack: explosions heard in Sevastopol06:33 PM • 4698 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 37143 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 38307 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 53550 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 51323 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 48729 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Radosław Sikorski
Mykhailo Fedorov
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Estonia
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 37143 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 20059 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 36928 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 87488 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 110049 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18

Ousmane Dembélé is the winner of the "Golden Ball"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

French PSG winger Ousmane Dembélé became the winner of the men's "Golden Ball" for the 2024/2025 season, and Barcelona footballer Aitana Bonmatí received the award among women for the third time in a row. Also, Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and English goalkeeper Hannah Hampton won the Lev Yashin trophy, and Lamine Yamal and Vicky López became the young players of the year.

Ousmane Dembélé is the winner of the "Golden Ball"

In Paris, at the Théâtre du Châtelet, the best player in the world for the 2024/2025 season was determined - the "Golden Ball" award. The winner of the men's "Golden Ball" was the winger of French "PSG" Ousmane Dembélé, and the best female player in the world for the third time in a row was "Barcelona" footballer Aitana Bonmatí, reports UNN.

Details

Spanish national team and Catalan "Barcelona" midfielder Andreas Iniesta presented the women's "Golden Ball" to "Barcelona" footballer Aitana Bonmatí, who received this award for the third time in a row.

I never thought I could achieve this. Iniesta and Xavi were always my idols. We do more than just football. This is the best you can achieve

- said Bonmatí.

Brazilian national team, "Barcelona" legend and 2006 "Golden Ball" winner Ronaldinho announced the best player in the world - "PSG" winger Ousmane Dembélé.

It is a great honor to receive this trophy from Ronaldinho

- said Dembélé.

Recall

Italian goalkeeper of English "Manchester City" Gianluigi Donnarumma and English goalkeeper of London "Chelsea" Hannah Hampton won the Lev Yashin Trophy - the best goalkeeper in the world for the 2024/2025 season.

The award for the best young player of the 2024/25 season was won by "Barcelona" winger Lamine Yamal, and the best young female player in the world was "Barcelona" midfielder Vicky López.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Brazil
Paris
Spain