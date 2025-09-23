Ousmane Dembélé is the winner of the "Golden Ball"

French PSG winger Ousmane Dembélé became the winner of the men's "Golden Ball" for the 2024/2025 season, and Barcelona footballer Aitana Bonmatí received the award among women for the third time in a row. Also, Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and English goalkeeper Hannah Hampton won the Lev Yashin trophy, and Lamine Yamal and Vicky López became the young players of the year.