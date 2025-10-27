Our government is pro-Russian, we have protests every day: a fan at Katy Perry's concert spoke about the situation in Georgia

A Georgian fan at Katy Perry's concert spoke about the protests in the country. The singer supported him and added that she believes in democracy, reports UNN with reference to Paper Kartuli.

A fan of the American pop star from Georgia stated that 20% of his country is occupied by Russia, and protests against the government take place daily in the capital.

I came from the Republic of Georgia, it is in Eurasia, next to Turkey. We consider ourselves part of Europe. Now our government is pro-Russian, and we have protests every day. I was also in prison because I protested peacefully