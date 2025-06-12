Organized the sale of non-existent bitcoins for $160,000: a cyber fraudster exposed in Sumy region

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Exclusive
12:52 PM • 10937 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
11:23 AM • 28473 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
10:59 AM • 37030 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
10:38 AM • 36900 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
10:04 AM • 49896 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
June 11, 04:32 PM • 82776 views
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 11, 01:57 PM • 148131 views
“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
Exclusive
June 11, 12:47 PM • 133773 views
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
Exclusive
June 11, 12:09 PM • 126291 views
Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front
Exclusive
June 11, 07:03 AM • 123363 views
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+18°
7.2m/s
49%
748mm
Popular news
"Peaceful" negotiations: the Kremlin is trying to prove the insignificance of Ukraine as a state - ISWJune 12, 04:46 AM • 91737 views
Rubio, on behalf of the American people, congratulated Russians on Russia DayJune 12, 06:15 AM • 128751 views
Passenger plane of Air India crashed in India: what is known08:59 AM • 59018 views
Plane crash in India: MFA is checking whether there were Ukrainians on board09:43 AM • 51947 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules10:12 AM • 52394 views
Publications
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules10:12 AM • 52438 views
Dreams Step MP Kuzminykh: how to build a business with the help of assistantsJune 11, 04:11 PM • 157447 views
Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturersJune 11, 11:05 AM • 224091 views
Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive
June 11, 06:29 AM • 257767 views
The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerousJune 10, 04:21 PM • 222355 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
United Kingdom
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner Bros09:57 AM • 32371 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 85382 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 111224 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 115218 views
Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"June 10, 01:35 PM • 137104 views
Actual
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Il-78

Organized the sale of non-existent bitcoins for $160,000: a cyber fraudster exposed in Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

In Sumy region, a cyber fraudster who sold non-existent bitcoins for $160,000 has been exposed. He created a pseudo-platform for trading cryptocurrency and defrauded a man of a large sum.

Organized the sale of non-existent bitcoins for $160,000: a cyber fraudster exposed in Sumy region

Law enforcement officers in Sumy region stopped the activities of a cyber fraudster who organized the sale of non-existent bitcoins for 160 thousand US dollars. He launched a pseudo-trading platform through which it was allegedly possible to buy cryptocurrency. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General in Telegram.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy District Prosecutor's Office, a citizen has been notified of suspicion of fraud committed on a particularly large scale and under martial law, through illegal transactions using electronic computers, and an attempted completion of this crime (Part 5 of Article 190, Part 2 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the suspect met a resident of Sumy in one of the messengers, to whom he offered his services in organizing the purchase of bitcoins. The fraudster helped the man create an electronic wallet on the crypto exchange and allegedly purchase 0.64 bitcoins, for which the man transferred 60 thousand US dollars.

However, the cryptocurrency was not credited to the electronic wallet. The attacker explained that the transactions were allegedly temporarily blocked because the purchased cryptocurrency "was involved in risky transactions."

And to "unblock further cryptocurrency transactions," it is allegedly necessary to purchase more bitcoins. He met with the victim and received another 100 thousand US dollars from him to allegedly buy 0.92 bitcoins.

But the suspect could not dispose of the funds defrauded from the victim, because he was detained by law enforcement officers.

Currently, the issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being resolved.

Meta blocks fraudsters who extorted money from Instagram bloggers01.11.24, 15:51 • 14690 views

Let us remind you

Ukrainians have been warned that a fraudulent scheme of replacing QR codes for payment has been activated in the country. Attackers replace real codes with their own to redirect users to fake sites and steal bank details.

How to protect your SIM card and financial data: important tips against fraudsters17.02.25, 17:41 • 37631 view

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Crimes and emergenciesTechnologies
Sumy Oblast
Bitcoin
Sums
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9