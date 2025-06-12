Organized the sale of non-existent bitcoins for $160,000: a cyber fraudster exposed in Sumy region

Law enforcement officers in Sumy region stopped the activities of a cyber fraudster who organized the sale of non-existent bitcoins for 160 thousand US dollars. He launched a pseudo-trading platform through which it was allegedly possible to buy cryptocurrency. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General in Telegram.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy District Prosecutor's Office, a citizen has been notified of suspicion of fraud committed on a particularly large scale and under martial law, through illegal transactions using electronic computers, and an attempted completion of this crime (Part 5 of Article 190, Part 2 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the suspect met a resident of Sumy in one of the messengers, to whom he offered his services in organizing the purchase of bitcoins. The fraudster helped the man create an electronic wallet on the crypto exchange and allegedly purchase 0.64 bitcoins, for which the man transferred 60 thousand US dollars.

However, the cryptocurrency was not credited to the electronic wallet. The attacker explained that the transactions were allegedly temporarily blocked because the purchased cryptocurrency "was involved in risky transactions."

And to "unblock further cryptocurrency transactions," it is allegedly necessary to purchase more bitcoins. He met with the victim and received another 100 thousand US dollars from him to allegedly buy 0.92 bitcoins.

But the suspect could not dispose of the funds defrauded from the victim, because he was detained by law enforcement officers.

Currently, the issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being resolved.

