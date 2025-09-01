Organized a man's departure abroad outside checkpoints for $13,000: the head of a charitable organization and his accomplice will be tried

$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 2054 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 10996 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 80472 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 58992 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 105288 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 114293 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 103526 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 85942 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 35630 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 25056 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
4.3m/s
41%
744mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 87066 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 86215 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 74291 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 71985 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 64190 views
Publications
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 2028 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhoto09:46 AM • 26441 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 105238 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 114241 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 103486 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Parubiy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Mykolaiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million10:27 AM • 11761 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 142015 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 272116 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 292943 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 288028 views
Actual
Fake news
YouTube
Facebook
Mi-8
ChatGPT

Organized a man's departure abroad outside checkpoints for $13,000: the head of a charitable organization and his accomplice will be tried

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

Prosecutors of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv sent an indictment to the court against the head of a charitable organization and an accomplice. They organized the illegal transfer of a conscript across the state border of Ukraine for $13,000.

Organized a man's departure abroad outside checkpoints for $13,000: the head of a charitable organization and his accomplice will be tried

Prosecutors of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv have sent an indictment to the court against the head of one of the capital's charitable organizations and his accomplice, accusing them of organizing the illegal transfer of a conscript across the state border of Ukraine. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

It was established that initially, the head of the charitable foundation offered the man to help him go abroad for $3,000 through the "Shliakh" system – as a volunteer – a truck driver. Later, realizing that this would not be possible due to increased checks, he offered another option.

- the message says.

He found an accomplice who lives in Vinnytsia region near the border. For an additional $10,000, this accomplice was supposed to transport the man across the border in his car, bypassing the checkpoint. The organizer of the scheme was detained while receiving the money.

The actions of the accused are qualified under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as the organization of illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, for mercenary motives.

Lviv customs officers allowed trucks to pass without paying customs duties: the prosecutor's office opened proceedings01.09.25, 16:26 • 1738 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
charity
Ukraine
Kyiv