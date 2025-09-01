Organized a man's departure abroad outside checkpoints for $13,000: the head of a charitable organization and his accomplice will be tried

Prosecutors of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv have sent an indictment to the court against the head of one of the capital's charitable organizations and his accomplice, accusing them of organizing the illegal transfer of a conscript across the state border of Ukraine. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

It was established that initially, the head of the charitable foundation offered the man to help him go abroad for $3,000 through the "Shliakh" system – as a volunteer – a truck driver. Later, realizing that this would not be possible due to increased checks, he offered another option. - the message says.

He found an accomplice who lives in Vinnytsia region near the border. For an additional $10,000, this accomplice was supposed to transport the man across the border in his car, bypassing the checkpoint. The organizer of the scheme was detained while receiving the money.

The actions of the accused are qualified under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as the organization of illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, for mercenary motives.

