Lviv customs officers allowed trucks to pass without paying customs duties: the prosecutor's office opened proceedings

$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 6130 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 65698 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 51690 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 92166 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 101490 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 93719 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 78110 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 34802 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 24601 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 55123 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
3m/s
33%
744mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 80439 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 79627 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 67659 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 65232 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 57354 views
Publications
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhoto09:46 AM • 19693 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 92133 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 101450 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 93685 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1PhotoSeptember 1, 05:39 AM • 78083 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million10:27 AM • 7134 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 138517 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 268842 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 289932 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 285282 views
Actual
Fake news
YouTube
Facebook
ChatGPT
SWIFT

Lviv customs officers allowed trucks to pass without paying customs duties: the prosecutor's office opened proceedings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1222 views

Lviv prosecutor's office is investigating abuses at customs. Officials allowed trucks with goods to pass as empty, avoiding the payment of customs duties.

Lviv customs officers allowed trucks to pass without paying customs duties: the prosecutor's office opened proceedings

The Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the alleged abuse of power by employees of one of the customs posts of the Lviv Customs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The violation in question falls under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Abuse of power or official position, if it caused grave consequences). According to the investigation, officials of one of the Lviv Customs posts allowed trucks, which were likely filled with highly liquid goods, to pass from Poland to Ukraine.

At the same time, customs payments were not made, and the officials acted intentionally, with the aim of obtaining undue benefits. During customs formalities, they indicated that these vehicles were empty, which allowed the owners of the vehicles not to pay duties and taxes.

The sanction of the article under which the officials are accused provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment from three to six years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that an official of the Odesa Customs was notified of suspicion of receiving an undue benefit in the amount of 270 thousand hryvnias. In return, she promised representatives of two companies not to impose fines.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
State Customs Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland