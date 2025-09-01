Lviv customs officers allowed trucks to pass without paying customs duties: the prosecutor's office opened proceedings

The Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the alleged abuse of power by employees of one of the customs posts of the Lviv Customs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The violation in question falls under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Abuse of power or official position, if it caused grave consequences). According to the investigation, officials of one of the Lviv Customs posts allowed trucks, which were likely filled with highly liquid goods, to pass from Poland to Ukraine.

At the same time, customs payments were not made, and the officials acted intentionally, with the aim of obtaining undue benefits. During customs formalities, they indicated that these vehicles were empty, which allowed the owners of the vehicles not to pay duties and taxes.

The sanction of the article under which the officials are accused provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment from three to six years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that an official of the Odesa Customs was notified of suspicion of receiving an undue benefit in the amount of 270 thousand hryvnias. In return, she promised representatives of two companies not to impose fines.