Ordered to strike Odesa with "Iskander": Russian colonel заочно notified of suspicion

Prosecutors, together with the SBU, identified and served a notice of suspicion to the commander of the 12th Missile Brigade of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, who on April 29, 2024, ordered a missile attack on Odesa. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

It refers to a Russian colonel who, on April 29, 2024, acting on a combat order from the higher military-political leadership of the Russian Federation, ordered a missile strike on Odesa. The target of the attack was one of the most popular recreational areas on the Black Sea coast – the "Health Track". The strike was carried out using an Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system with a cluster warhead. The launch took place from the area of the settlement of Novoselivske in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

As a result of the attack, 8 civilians died, including a 4-year-old girl. Another 23 people received injuries of varying severity.

As a result of the strike, a number of civilian objects were destroyed and damaged, including a rented building of one of the universities.

The military command of the Russian Federation knew for certain about the civilian nature of this territory, the absence of any military or strategic objects, and also realized that the use of cluster weapons in such a place would lead to numerous casualties among the civilian population - the message says.

The commander of the Russian Armed Forces missile brigade was заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

