Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that the European Union should take measures regarding forced mobilization in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Origo publication.

The Hungarian official said this in response to a question about the death of József Sebestyén, a citizen of Hungary and Ukraine. Hungary claims that the man died due to beatings at the TCC (Territorial Recruitment Center).

You cannot make speeches about Ukraine's suitability for membership in the European Union, and the next day bury people who are beaten to death during forced conscription - said Orbán.

According to him, the Hungarian government monitors how many Hungarians have been mobilized into the Ukrainian army, knows how many of them have died in the war, and can help their families.

As reported by the Telex publication, it is about József Sebestyén — a native of Transcarpathia who had Hungarian citizenship. Hungarian publications, including the pro-government Mandiner, cite several versions of the circumstances of his death. According to one of them, the man ended up in a psychiatric hospital in Berehove, where he died. According to another, he himself sought medical attention, citing mental incapacity. The cause of death is called thrombosis, which could have arisen as a result of a hematoma received due to beating.

Hungary summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over the death of a Hungarian citizen in Transcarpathia, who was allegedly beaten by TCC employees. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary stated that the man died from injuries sustained after being detained and beaten with an iron rod.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called Budapest's statements regarding the death of a conscript of Hungarian origin in Transcarpathia manipulative. The Ground Forces are ready for a transparent investigation of the circumstances of the case, emphasizing that mobilization is taking place due to Russian aggression.

