Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that he does not consider himself anti-Ukrainian and seeks a future for Ukraine, as its collapse is not in Budapest's interests. This is reported by Index, according to UNN.

Details

Commenting on the Russian-Ukrainian war, Orbán expressed his vision of the goals of the parties, which, in his opinion, are interested in continuing the conflict.

We don't want to push Ukraine anywhere, we are not anti-Ukrainian. We want a future for Ukraine, because the collapse of a neighboring country is also not in our interest - emphasized the prime minister, adding that continuing the war is a losing strategy.

The Hungarian politician believes that Russia wants to stop the expansion of the West, while Ukraine wants to maintain financial aid and avoid economic collapse.

Meanwhile, the European Union's goal is to support the war to gain a position of great power, and the United States of America seeks to reach agreements and economically subordinate the EU to America.

According to Viktor Orbán, during the war, the European Union behaves like a "lame duck" and should negotiate security measures with Russia, not with the United States.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine fulfills all EU recommendations, so he sees no grounds for claims from Hungary. He is ready for dialogue and a meeting with Prime Minister Orbán to discuss all issues.

Hungary does not support Ukraine's accession to the EU - Szijjártó