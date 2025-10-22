Orban says preparations for Trump-Putin summit are still underway

Preparations for a meeting in Budapest between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin are underway, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Wednesday, the day after the summit was postponed, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

The planned meeting was suspended amid Moscow's refusal of an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, which cast doubt on negotiation attempts.

"(Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter) Szijjártó is in Washington. Preparations for the peace summit are ongoing. The date has not yet been set. When the time comes, we will hold it," Orbán wrote on social media.

Last week, Trump announced that he would soon meet with Putin in Hungary to try to end the war in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Trump said he did not want to hold a "useless meeting," but suggested that further developments were possible and that "we will inform you about them within the next two days."

Orbán, who is trailing in most polls ahead of the 2026 parliamentary elections, is a long-time ally of Trump. He also maintains warm relations with Moscow, which only reinforces his status as a "headache" he has already acquired in Brussels after years of conflict over what the EU considers a rollback of democracy in Budapest, the publication writes.