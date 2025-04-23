Orbán opposes Ukraine's accession to the EU, fearing for Hungarian business

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has likely voted against Ukraine's accession to the European Union as part of a national consultation. In a video posted on social media, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán warns that Ukraine's accession to the EU threatens Hungarian business.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Hungarian Prime Minister's Facebook and the Magyar Nemzet publication.

Brussels and the Tisa party support Ukraine's accession to the EU. This will destroy the Hungarian economy. We will not allow them to decide our future over our heads. I have already voted - signed the publication by the Hungarian Prime Minister.

One of the published photos shows that the Hungarian Prime Minister put a mark "against" in the column about supporting Ukraine's membership in the European Union.

Orbán's adviser Balázs Orbán stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU will absorb resources and weaken Hungary's position. Support will cost $100 billion a year, and for Hungary it could become a burden of 20 trillion forints.

Hungarian opposition leader Péter Magyar promised to unblock billions of euros in suspended European Union funding to revive the economy if he is elected next year and hold a referendum on whether Ukraine should join the EU.