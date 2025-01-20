Opposed the allocation of an aid package to Ukraine, called for negotiations with Russia: what J.D. Vance knows

After the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, Senator J.D. Vance will officially become the US Vice President-elect. UNN reports on Vance's statements regarding Ukraine, in particular, he voted against the allocation of an aid package to Ukraine and called for negotiations with Russia.

In July, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance agreed to become the Republican Party's candidate for vice president of the United States.

Vance is one of the US senators who opposed the bill to allocate a new $60 billion aid package to Ukraine. Also, in April 2023, Vance, along with 18 other representatives of the US Republican Party, signed a letter to US President Joe Biden stating that “unlimited US aid to Ukraine must end” and that the signatories would “strongly oppose all future aid packages unless they are linked to a transparent diplomatic strategy to bring this war to a swift end.”

Vance also said that Ukraine's problems are not about money, but about the number of people at the front.

Ukraine's problem is not the Republican Party, it is math. Ukraine needs more soldiers than it can find, even with a draconian mobilization policy. And it needs more equipment than the United States can provide - Vance wrote.

Vance argued that Ukraine will have to accept the “brutal reality”, approve a defense strategy and negotiate with Russia as soon as possible.

At the Munich Security Conference in February, Vance supported Trump's “America First” foreign policy doctrine.

He also said that Europe should take more responsibility for its own security, particularly in the field of arms production. Thus, according to Vance, the United States can pay more attention to the Asian region and confront an aggressive China.

Trump plans to visit China immediately after inauguration: what is known about the visit

In addition, Vance called for maintaining a dialog with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I have never called Putin a good and benevolent man. I said that he is a man with certain interests, and the United States should respond to this man with certain interests,” Vance said.

The fact that he is a bad guy does not mean that we cannot maintain basic diplomatic contact with him on the basis of prioritizing American interests. There are plenty of bad guys around the world, and I'm much more interested in some of the problems in East Asia than I am in Europe right now - Vance also said.

J.D. Vance spoke out about "concessions of territory" while talking about the war in Ukraine

In December 2023, on the eve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the United States, Vance said in a CNN interview that he believed the continuing war in Eastern Europe was exacerbating food and energy crises that threatened the stability of Western allies. He emphasized that it would be in the interests of the United States and Ukraine to recognize the need for territorial concessions by Kyiv to end the conflict and prevent further human casualties, which number in the hundreds of thousands.

Vance also called Zelenskiy's visit the “most shameful farce” of Vance's first year in the Senate. On Laura Ingraham's Fox News talk show, he said that this was the result of a “disgraceful process” when the Ukrainian president demanded $61 billion in taxpayer dollars from American lawmakers. In addition, Vance said that continuation of such a policy would lead to the transformation of Ukraine into a permanent “US client state” unable to pay pensions and perform other government functions.

Trump reveals first steps after inauguration: from deportations to TikTok