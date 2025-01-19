Trump plans to visit China immediately after inauguration: what is known about the visit

President-elect Donald Trump is considering an official visit to China shortly after his inauguration. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

According to the American press, it is a trip to the first hundred days of his presidency.

The main purpose of the trip is to establish closer cooperation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. This step is said to be aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, which were tense during Trump's previous term due to the trade war he launched. In particular, higher import duties were introduced then, which led to a confrontation between the two economic giants.

Trump is scheduled to take office on Monday, January 20. Details of a possible visit and its program are expected to be announced after the inauguration.

Unprecedented security measures at Trump's inauguration in Washington: what we know