Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl jeans were originally intended for Timothy Chalamet - report

American rapper Kendrick Lamar's jeans for the Super Bowl were originally intended for actor Timothy Chalamet, Page Six reported, citing a source, UNN writes.

Details

"Kendrick Lamar turned out to be very similar to Timothée Chalamet - at least in terms of pants! Both have the same stylist, Taylor McNeil, and we hear that the $1,300 Celine jeans Lamar wore to his 2025 Super Bowl halftime performance were originally reserved for the star of A Complete Unknown," the publication writes.

A source told Page Six that their stylist had a bunch of jeans for Lamar's Grammy and Super Bowl appearances, but the women's Celine size 29 pants fit the rapper's hips perfectly despite his size 33 waist.

Lamar complemented the jeans with a blue leather Martine Rose varsity jacket that featured "archival" sports inserts and customized embroidery, according to an Instagram Story that McNeil shared after the performance. He also had a $68 ,000 Rahaminov diamond brooch attached to the cap.

Lamar was the first solo rapper to perform at the Super Bowl, the publication writes.

