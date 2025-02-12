Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl jeans were originally intended for Timothy Chalamet - report

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 33402 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 74727 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 98486 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112721 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 92002 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122166 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102003 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113178 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116811 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156799 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101372 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 79373 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 50569 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102691 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 78897 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112721 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122166 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156799 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147206 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 179412 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 78884 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102690 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135575 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137435 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165516 views
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl jeans were originally intended for Timothy Chalamet - report

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl jeans were originally intended for Timothy Chalamet - report

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 121691 views

Celine women's jeans, originally designed for Timothée Chalamet, were worn by Kendrick Lamar at the 2025 Super Bowl. The rapper complemented the look with a Martine Rose jacket and a $68,000 diamond brooch.

American rapper Kendrick Lamar's jeans for the Super Bowl were originally intended for actor Timothy Chalamet, Page Six reported, citing a source, UNN writes.

Details

"Kendrick Lamar turned out to be very similar to Timothée Chalamet - at least in terms of pants! Both have the same stylist, Taylor McNeil, and we hear that the $1,300 Celine jeans Lamar wore to his 2025 Super Bowl halftime performance were originally reserved for the star of A Complete Unknown," the publication writes.

A source told Page Six that their stylist had a bunch of jeans for Lamar's Grammy and Super Bowl appearances, but the women's Celine size 29 pants fit the rapper's hips perfectly despite his size 33 waist.

Lamar complemented the jeans with a blue leather Martine Rose varsity jacket that featured "archival" sports inserts and customized embroidery, according to an Instagram Story that McNeil shared after the performance. He also had a $68 ,000 Rahaminov diamond brooch attached to the cap.

Lamar was the first solo rapper to perform at the Super Bowl, the publication writes.

Eagles interrupted the Chiefs' championship streak at the Super Bowl with Trump and stars in the stands

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite

