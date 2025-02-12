Germany has started to refuse entry to Ukrainians: who is affected

Recently, there have been reports that German border guards have begun to refuse entry to some Ukrainians. However, the visa-free regime for Ukrainian citizens remains in effect. This was reported by the German Ministry of the Interior in response to a request from DW, UNN reports.

Ukrainians can still travel to Germany or other Schengen countries and stay there for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. However, certain restrictions have been introduced.

To make optimal use of Germany's limited reception capacity (for refugees and asylum seekers - ed.), Ukrainian citizens who have already been granted protection in other EU member states and intend to move to Germany may not be allowed to cross the German border - explained the German Interior Ministry.

According to the German Interior Ministry, the country has "limited capacity to accept" refugees and asylum seekers. This is explained by the rules of the European Union.

At the same time, Ukrainians who have long lived in EU countries and wish to move to Germany for permanent residence can do so through the standard procedure for obtaining a visa and residence permit.

The German Ministry of the Interior emphasizes that short-term travel between EU countries remains possible for Ukrainians. However, when entering Germany, it is necessary to prove that the trip is temporary and has a tourist purpose.

Almost all EU member states (including Germany) issue a Schengen residence permit to Ukrainian citizens who have been granted protection. With such a document, such persons can enter (for example, from France) Germany for tourist purposes and temporarily stay here without a visa - the statement said.

If the border guard has doubts about the veracity of the traveler's words, he or she may be denied entry.

Is it possible to cross the border through the airport?

Some Ukrainians believe that air transportation could be a loophole, as passengers on European flights are not usually screened. However, German airports do conduct random checks. In this regard, the German Interior Ministry does not recommend that Ukrainian refugees try to cross the border by air to move to permanent residence.

Recall

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov statedthat Ukraine would not use any coercive measures to return Ukrainians home.