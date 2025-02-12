Germany has started to refuse entry to Ukrainians: who is affected

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 31072 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 72229 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 96020 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 111970 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 90441 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121649 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101934 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113174 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116808 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156383 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101028 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 76628 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 47599 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101979 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 74334 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 111961 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121641 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156375 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146796 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 179021 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 74334 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101979 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135332 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137218 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165326 views
Germany has started to refuse entry to Ukrainians: who is affected

Germany has started to refuse entry to Ukrainians: who is affected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60381 views

German border guards may refuse entry to Ukrainians who have already received protection in other EU countries. The visa-free regime for short-term travel remains in effect, but it is necessary to prove the tourist purpose of the visit.

Recently, there have been reports that German border guards have begun to refuse entry to some Ukrainians. However, the visa-free regime for Ukrainian citizens remains in effect. This was reported by the German Ministry of the Interior in response to a request from DW, UNN reports.

Ukrainians can still travel to Germany or other Schengen countries and stay there for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. However, certain restrictions have been introduced.

To make optimal use of Germany's limited reception capacity (for refugees and asylum seekers - ed.), Ukrainian citizens who have already been granted protection in other EU member states and intend to move to Germany may not be allowed to cross the German border

 - explained the German Interior Ministry.

According to the German Interior Ministry, the country has "limited capacity to accept" refugees and asylum seekers. This is explained by the rules of the European Union.

At the same time, Ukrainians who have long lived in EU countries and wish to move to Germany for permanent residence can do so through the standard procedure for obtaining a visa and residence permit.

The German Ministry of the Interior emphasizes that short-term travel between EU countries remains possible for Ukrainians. However, when entering Germany, it is necessary to prove that the trip is temporary and has a tourist purpose.

Almost all EU member states (including Germany) issue a Schengen residence permit to Ukrainian citizens who have been granted protection. With such a document, such persons can enter (for example, from France) Germany for tourist purposes and temporarily stay here without a visa 

- the statement said.

If the border guard has doubts about the veracity of the traveler's words, he or she may be denied entry.

Is it possible to cross the border through the airport?

Some Ukrainians believe that air transportation could be a loophole, as passengers on European flights are not usually screened. However, German airports do conduct random checks. In this regard, the German Interior Ministry does not recommend that Ukrainian refugees try to cross the border by air to move to permanent residence.

Recall

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov statedthat Ukraine would not use any coercive measures to return Ukrainians home. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyOur people abroad
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

