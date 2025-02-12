Five regions of Ukraine are on the verge of “local quarantine” due to SARS - Ministry of Health

A "local quarantine" may be introduced in 5 regions of Ukraine due to the increase in the incidence of SARS. In particular, these are Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Khmelnytsky, and Chernivtsi regions. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, UNN writes.

Due to an increase in the incidence of SARS, the epidemic threshold was exceeded in 5 regions: Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Khmelnytsky, and Chernivtsi. In these regions or individual settlements of the region, enhanced anti-epidemic measures, the so-called "local quarantine," may be applied by the decision of the regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations. This includes distance learning in certain classes in schools and educational institutions, limiting the number of visitors to institutions and other anti-epidemic measures - the Ministry of Health reported.

Over the past week, 171,068 people have reportedly fallen ill with SARS, flu and COVID-19 in Ukraine, including 104,843 children.

"This is 13% more than a week earlier, but this number of cases is typical for the middle of the epidemic season and does not exceed the epidemic threshold calculated for Ukraine for 2024/2025," the Ministry of Health reports.

At the same time, as noted, over the past week, only 3% of those who fell ill due to complications of SARS required hospitalization. Namely, 4,687 patients, of whom 2,912 were children.

Currently, the rise in the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections is due to the circulation of influenza viruses in 22 regions of the country. Based on weekly monitoring data, the influenza virus is expected to prevail over the coronavirus infection until April. Since the beginning of the circulation of influenza viruses in the country in January, 15 fatalities have been registered due to complications of the disease, according to doctors, the deceased had not been vaccinated against influenza - said the Ministry of Health.

According to the Ministry of Health, 2,262,760 people have already contracted SARS, influenza, and COVID-19 in the country since the beginning of the epidemic season on September 30-February 9. This is 22.8% less than in the same period of the 2023-2024 epidemic season. During this time, 17,380 cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed, of which 78 cases were fatal.

Several regions of Ukraine have already announced the transition of educational institutions to distance learning. For example, in Kirovohrad, Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Odesa regions, quarantine has been imposed in some places.

As UNN reported, the incidence of influenza and ARVI has increased in the Brovary community. According to Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, Trebukhiv Lyceum was quarantined, and students there switched to distance learning until February 14. And in six other lyceums of the community, some classes were closed - 48 in total.