Last year, Ukraine mobilized 30 thousand people a month - Zelensky

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 33721 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 75185 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 98919 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112859 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 92302 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122257 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102020 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113179 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116811 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156865 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101422 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 79842 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 51036 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102797 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 79639 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112860 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122257 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156865 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147265 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179472 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 79639 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102797 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135603 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137460 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165538 views
Last year, Ukraine mobilized 30 thousand people a month - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55244 views

The President said that the maximum rate of mobilization in Ukraine was 30,000 people per month. Russia mobilizes 45,000 people a month, but has problems with equipment and motivation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in 2024, the highest rate of mobilization in Ukraine was 30 thousand people per month. He said this in an interview with The Economist, UNN reports.

The media talks too much about how to fight, how many people we need to mobilize, etc. The largest mobilization was last year - 30,000 per month. This, in my opinion, is a lot. Yes, it was a question from the military, from generals... 

- Zelensky said.

According to him, Russia mobilizes 45,000 people every month, and its army has between 1.5 and 1.9 million troops, twice as many as Ukraine's.

Yes, some brigades have more supplies.... There is a lack of equipment, big problems, people do not want to go there, everyone is in shock, running around, being forced to shoot, being threatened. You have to understand that their situation is no better. It's disinformation, it's important 

- the President of Ukraine added.

Zelenskyy noted that if Russia mobilizes twice as many people as Ukraine and suffers the same large-scale losses, its challenges are no less serious.

He emphasized that North Korea's involvement in the war is not just a geopolitical move, although Putin is trying to make it look that way by demonstrating the presence of allies, including Iran and China.

However, according to the president, the Kremlin's main problem is the lack of resources to equip its army, despite its considerable size.

Putin is trying to compensate for the shortage of personnel by attracting North Koreans, whom he uses as cannon fodder.

Recall

Zelenskyy saidthat Russia has 220 combat brigades, while only 80 are deployed in Europe. This is not enough to defend the continent in the event of a possible Russian offensive. 

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
north-koreaNorth Korea
europeEurope
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

Contact us about advertising