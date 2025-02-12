Last year, Ukraine mobilized 30 thousand people a month - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in 2024, the highest rate of mobilization in Ukraine was 30 thousand people per month. He said this in an interview with The Economist, UNN reports.

The media talks too much about how to fight, how many people we need to mobilize, etc. The largest mobilization was last year - 30,000 per month. This, in my opinion, is a lot. Yes, it was a question from the military, from generals... - Zelensky said.

According to him, Russia mobilizes 45,000 people every month, and its army has between 1.5 and 1.9 million troops, twice as many as Ukraine's.

Yes, some brigades have more supplies.... There is a lack of equipment, big problems, people do not want to go there, everyone is in shock, running around, being forced to shoot, being threatened. You have to understand that their situation is no better. It's disinformation, it's important - the President of Ukraine added.

Zelenskyy noted that if Russia mobilizes twice as many people as Ukraine and suffers the same large-scale losses, its challenges are no less serious.

He emphasized that North Korea's involvement in the war is not just a geopolitical move, although Putin is trying to make it look that way by demonstrating the presence of allies, including Iran and China.

However, according to the president, the Kremlin's main problem is the lack of resources to equip its army, despite its considerable size.

Putin is trying to compensate for the shortage of personnel by attracting North Koreans, whom he uses as cannon fodder.

