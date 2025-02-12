Education Ombudsman on the proposal to leave schoolchildren for the second year: we will talk about it with the Ministry of Education and Science

The idea of granting the right to leave students for the second year of study is still under discussion. Education Ombudsman Nadiya Leshchyk told UNN and added that they would talk about it with the Ministry of Education and Science.

At the stage of discussion (the idea of keeping students in the second year - ed.), the Ministry of Education and Science has not yet started working on this issue, as far as I know. So far, I don't see the reaction of the Ministry of Education and Science, but we will talk to them about it - Leshchyk said.

The Ombudsman explained the idea behind the proposal to give schools the right to retain students for the second year.

"The issue here is that if a child is abroad, he or she studies for a year or two less, or studies in an integration class. That is, they don't actually study at a school in the host country. Then they return to Ukraine and we realize that they are one or two years behind their classmates. It is for such a child that it is necessary to provide for a second year of study at the request of the parents, by the decision of the pedagogical council. That was the idea," Leshchyk said.

Addendum Addendum

In December 2024, education ombudsman Nadiya Leshchyk proposed to give schools the right to leave students for the second year due to poor performance or absenteeism.

Leshchyk notedthat this practice is common abroad; in addition, this initiative will affect a small number of students.