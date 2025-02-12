Trump has a plan to end the war - US Treasury Secretary

US President Donald Trump has a plan to end the war. America would like to conclude an agreement on economic cooperation, and in exchange for this agreement, the United States will continue to provide material support to Ukraine. This was stated by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

This is my first official trip abroad, and it should be a strong signal that the war may be a proper priority for the Trump administration. President Trump has made it clear that he intends to do everything he can to end this war - Bessent said.

Bessent said that Trump intends to talk to both sides.

He intends to talk to both sides, and the United States is committed to Ukraine's independence...President Trump has a plan to end this war, and we would like to conclude an economic cooperation agreement, and in exchange for that agreement, the United States will continue to provide material support to Ukraine, for the people. We believe that this agreement will send a strong signal to the Russian leadership about the U.S. commitment that we have here, and we think it will send a strong signal to the American people..., we are looking to increase our joint economic development - Bessent said.

Addendum

The media reportedthat U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will visit Ukraine this week as part of initial negotiations to secure U.S. access to rare earth metals.

Earlier, The Telegraph reportedthat Donald Trump's special envoy for the Russia-Ukraine war, Keith Kellogg, has suspended the development of a peace plan for Ukraine to hold individual talks with NATO allies to give Europe a seat at the table.