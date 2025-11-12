Operation "Midas": court remanded Fursenko in custody

$42.010.06
03:53 PM • 11400 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
03:00 PM • 20899 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
02:21 PM • 22716 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
01:55 PM • 26400 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 26146 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
November 12, 12:03 PM • 26572 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 42997 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 62357 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 81546 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 128528 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 17442 views
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"November 12, 09:15 AM • 35443 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhotoNovember 12, 11:09 AM • 32725 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 43908 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhoto02:08 PM • 22183 views
Publications
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Timur Mindich
Svitlana Hrynchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Turkey
UNN Lite
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films04:40 PM • 3158 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 17510 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 58293 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 58843 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 34608 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

Operation "Midas": court remanded Fursenko in custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) chose a pre-trial restraint for Ihor Fursenko, suspected in the case of corruption on Energoatom contracts, in the form of detention until January 8, 2026. The bail is 95 million hryvnias.

Operation "Midas": court remanded Fursenko in custody

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has chosen a pre-trial restraint for Igor Fursenko, a back-office employee suspected in a case of alleged corruption in Energoatom contracts, in the form of detention until January 8, 2026, with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 95 million hryvnias, UNN reports.

To apply to the suspect Fursenko Igor a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 60 days, i.e., until January 8, 2026, inclusive. To set bail for the suspect in the amount of 95 million hryvnias.

- said the judge.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. And SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAP later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Energy
Search
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine