Operation "Midas": court remanded Fursenko in custody

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has chosen a pre-trial restraint for Igor Fursenko, a back-office employee suspected in a case of alleged corruption in Energoatom contracts, in the form of detention until January 8, 2026, with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 95 million hryvnias, UNN reports.

To apply to the suspect Fursenko Igor a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 60 days, i.e., until January 8, 2026, inclusive. To set bail for the suspect in the amount of 95 million hryvnias. - said the judge.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. And SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAP later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.