Operation "Midas": court remanded Fursenko in custody
Kyiv • UNN
The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) chose a pre-trial restraint for Ihor Fursenko, suspected in the case of corruption on Energoatom contracts, in the form of detention until January 8, 2026. The bail is 95 million hryvnias.
The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has chosen a pre-trial restraint for Igor Fursenko, a back-office employee suspected in a case of alleged corruption in Energoatom contracts, in the form of detention until January 8, 2026, with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 95 million hryvnias, UNN reports.
To apply to the suspect Fursenko Igor a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 60 days, i.e., until January 8, 2026, inclusive. To set bail for the suspect in the amount of 95 million hryvnias.
Recall
On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".
NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. And SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.
SAP later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.