Operation "Midas": court chose pre-trial detention for Energoatom top manager Basov

Photo: "Slidstvo.Info"

The court chose a pre-trial measure for Dmytro Basov, Energoatom's executive director for security - detention for 60 days with the possibility of bail of 40 million hryvnias, UNN reports with reference to the court session.

Details

"Resolved: to partially satisfy the petition of the senior detective of NABU (...) for the application of a pre-trial measure in the form of detention. To apply to the suspect Basov Dmytro a pre-trial measure in the form of detention for a period of 60 days. To set bail for the suspect Basov in the amount of 40 million hryvnias," the judge said.



Addition

According to NABU, Basov appears in the recordings under the nickname "Tenor" and, according to the investigation, is one of the leaders of the scheme along with the former adviser to the Minister of Energy Myroniuk.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office petitioned for Basov's arrest with bail of UAH 45.4 million.

Recall

NABU and SAP exposed a criminal organization that built a large-scale corruption scheme to influence the activities of strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". 5 people were detained, 7 members were notified of suspicion, including a businessman, a former adviser to the Minister of Energy and the executive director of "Energoatom".