Operation "Midas": court chose pre-trial detention for Energoatom top manager Basov

12:03 PM • 2002 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
08:32 AM • 12613 views
Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, blackout schedules are in effect around the clock - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 25450 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 52161 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 74698 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 114343 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 55118 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 83512 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68476 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 26406 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 34919 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 32386 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 29282 views
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"09:15 AM • 13181 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 10266 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 10766 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhoto11:09 AM • 10433 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 29895 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 114349 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 75831 views
UNN Lite
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy09:10 AM • 10315 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 32865 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 35380 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 27119 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 41686 views
Operation "Midas": court chose pre-trial detention for Energoatom top manager Basov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Dmytro Basov, Executive Director for Security of Energoatom, was remanded in custody for 60 days.

Operation "Midas": court chose pre-trial detention for Energoatom top manager Basov
Photo: "Slidstvo.Info"

The court chose a pre-trial measure for Dmytro Basov, Energoatom's executive director for security - detention for 60 days with the possibility of bail of 40 million hryvnias, UNN reports with reference to the court session.

Details

"Resolved: to partially satisfy the petition of the senior detective of NABU (...) for the application of a pre-trial measure in the form of detention. To apply to the suspect Basov Dmytro a pre-trial measure in the form of detention for a period of 60 days. To set bail for the suspect Basov in the amount of 40 million hryvnias," the judge said.

Addition 

According to NABU, Basov appears in the recordings under the nickname "Tenor" and, according to the investigation, is one of the leaders of the scheme along with the former adviser to the Minister of Energy Myroniuk.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office petitioned for Basov's arrest with bail of UAH 45.4 million.

Recall 

NABU and SAP exposed a criminal organization that built a large-scale corruption scheme to influence the activities of strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". 5 people were detained, 7 members were notified of suspicion, including a businessman, a former adviser to the Minister of Energy and the executive director of "Energoatom".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Energy
Electricity
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine