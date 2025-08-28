$41.400.03
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
04:08 AM • 13515 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 49601 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 32473 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 56447 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 145043 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 86094 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 53125 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 65977 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 51982 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
OpenAI plans to track harmful content, data will be transferred to the police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

OpenAI scans user conversations in ChatGPT and plans to transfer data about particularly dangerous content to the police. This applies to the promotion of suicide, weapon development, causing harm, and other illegal activities.

OpenAI plans to track harmful content, data will be transferred to the police

OpenAI scans and checks user conversations in ChatGPT without violating privacy. Data found regarding particularly dangerous content is planned to be handed over to the police.

UNN reports with reference to Futurism.

Details

It was confirmed that law enforcement agencies and specialized specialists will be contacted if facts are found during the check:

  • promotion of suicide, self-harm;
    • development or use of weapons;
      • causing harm to others or destroying property;
        • participation in unauthorized activities;
          • violation of the security of any service or system.

            OpenAI also acknowledged that it currently does not refer self-harm cases to law enforcement to respect people's privacy. The company considers "the uniquely private nature of ChatGPT interactions."

            Conversations with artificial intelligence will not lead to mandatory police checks. It should be noted that such a check of a person's health often causes even more harm to a person in a crisis situation. The reason is that most police officers do not have sufficient training to deal with mental health problems. At the same time, OpenAI mentions confidentiality, but also admits that it monitors user chats. And moreover - it can potentially share them with the general public.

            That is, the new plans and announced rules seem to contradict the company's position on privacy amid its ongoing lawsuit with the New York Times and other publishers seeking access to a vast amount of ChatGPT logs.

            The plaintiffs want to determine whether any of their copyrighted data was used to train its models.

            OpenAI has so far strongly rejected the publishers' request.

            Recall

            16-year-old Adam Rain, who used ChatGPT for learning, committed suicide in April, and the chat helped him with "instructions" for suicide. His parents believe that artificial intelligence played a critical role in the tragedy and filed a lawsuit against OpenAI.

            Elon Musk's xAI startup filed a lawsuit in a US court against Apple and OpenAI. The accusations concern an illegal conspiracy to hinder competition in the field of artificial intelligence.

            Ihor Telezhnikov

            Technologies
            OpenAI
            ChatGPT
            The New York Times
            Elon Musk
            Apple Inc.