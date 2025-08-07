OpenAI introduced GPT-5: what is known

OpenAI has released a new language model, GPT-5, which is already available to ChatGPT users and developers, UNN reports with reference to The Verge.

OpenAI releases GPT-5, its new flagship model, for all ChatGPT users and developers. - the publication writes.

CEO Sam Altman stated that GPT-5 is a dramatic leap compared to previous OpenAI models. He compares it to "something I just don't want to go back to," like the first iPhone with a Retina display.

GPT-3 was like talking to a high school student. You could ask it questions. Maybe you'd get the right answer, or maybe something crazy. GPT-4 felt like talking to a college student. GPT-5 is the first time it really feels like you're talking to a PhD-level expert. - said Altman.

According to him, GPT-5 uses a router developed by OpenAI that automatically switches to a reasoning version for more complex queries or if you tell it to "think hard."

OpenAI is making GPT-5 publicly available to all ChatGPT users. However, for free users, there is an undisclosed limit on the number of queries, after which the model's router will switch to a less powerful "mini-version." For developers accessing GPT-5 via the OpenAI API, the model will be available in three variants at different prices: GPT-5, GPT-5 mini, and GPT-5 nano.

Altman predicted that GPT-5's coding capabilities would usher in an era of what he calls "custom software." In OpenAI's tests, the model performed better in coding than any other, based on criteria such as SWE-Bench, SWE-Lancer, and Aider Polyglot.

