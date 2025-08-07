OpenAI introduced GPT-5: what is known

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 42847 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 43301 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 99784 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 100183 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 91984 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 139452 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 73769 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 46911 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 46027 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 56583 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
64%
756mm
Popular news
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 115301 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experienceAugust 7, 11:42 AM • 46487 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM • 88922 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 68128 views
Ministers are proposed to be dismissed by councils based on interpellation: a bill has been registered in parliament04:51 PM • 11836 views
Publications
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 42849 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 68161 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM • 88961 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 99786 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 100186 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Joe Biden
Sam Altman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Zakarpattia Oblast
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 115320 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 135941 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 144707 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 135700 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 146025 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
ChatGPT
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times

OpenAI introduced GPT-5: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

OpenAI presented a new language model, GPT-5, which is already available to ChatGPT users and developers. CEO Sam Altman compared it to a "PhD-level expert," noting a significant leap in capabilities.

OpenAI introduced GPT-5: what is known

OpenAI has released a new language model, GPT-5, which is already available to ChatGPT users and developers, UNN reports with reference to The Verge.

OpenAI releases GPT-5, its new flagship model, for all ChatGPT users and developers.

- the publication writes.

CEO Sam Altman stated that GPT-5 is a dramatic leap compared to previous OpenAI models. He compares it to "something I just don't want to go back to," like the first iPhone with a Retina display.

GPT-3 was like talking to a high school student. You could ask it questions. Maybe you'd get the right answer, or maybe something crazy. GPT-4 felt like talking to a college student. GPT-5 is the first time it really feels like you're talking to a PhD-level expert.

- said Altman.

According to him, GPT-5 uses a router developed by OpenAI that automatically switches to a reasoning version for more complex queries or if you tell it to "think hard."

OpenAI is making GPT-5 publicly available to all ChatGPT users. However, for free users, there is an undisclosed limit on the number of queries, after which the model's router will switch to a less powerful "mini-version." For developers accessing GPT-5 via the OpenAI API, the model will be available in three variants at different prices: GPT-5, GPT-5 mini, and GPT-5 nano.

Altman predicted that GPT-5's coding capabilities would usher in an era of what he calls "custom software." In OpenAI's tests, the model performed better in coding than any other, based on criteria such as SWE-Bench, SWE-Lancer, and Aider Polyglot.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that OpenAI's GPT-5, the latest version of the AI technology that underpinned the ChatGPT giant in 2022, is expected to be released soon, and users will be carefully checking whether this step compared to GPT-4 matches the research lab's previous achievements.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldTechnologies
Sam Altman
OpenAI
ChatGPT