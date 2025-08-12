OPEC raises oil demand forecast for 2026

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
01:48 PM • 6102 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
01:29 PM • 7690 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 12771 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 28137 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 29970 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 35072 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 22473 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 17079 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
August 12, 08:17 AM • 13942 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
August 12, 06:06 AM • 14933 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4.1m/s
35%
755mm
Popular news
Occupiers in Donetsk region cut off water supply to homes due to refusal of Russian documents - CNSAugust 12, 05:04 AM • 12754 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 29918 views
Missile strike on training base in Ukraine kills foreign recruits - NYTAugust 12, 06:46 AM • 26258 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late AugustAugust 12, 07:04 AM • 38227 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 29934 views
Publications
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto01:48 PM • 6102 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period12:25 PM • 28137 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 29970 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 35072 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 30429 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jan Lipavský
Andriy Sybiha
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 30321 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 29021 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 185681 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 128539 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 244540 views
Actual
Truth Social
Facebook
Starlink
COVID-19
Financial Times

OPEC raises oil demand forecast for 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

OPEC raised its forecast for global oil demand in 2026 by 100,000 barrels per day, to 1.38 million barrels per day. At the same time, the forecast for supply growth from non-OPEC+ countries decreased, especially due to the expected reduction in US shale oil production.

OPEC raises oil demand forecast for 2026

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries expects higher oil demand in 2026 and forecasts a slowdown in production growth from the US and other non-OPEC+ producers. This opens the way for an increase in its own production after several years of restrictions. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

OPEC released an updated monthly report, in which it raised its forecast for global oil demand in 2026 to 1.38 million barrels per day, which is 100,000 barrels more than previously expected. Demand in 2025, according to the organization's estimates, will remain unchanged.

Along with this, the forecast for supply growth from non-OPEC+ countries decreased to 630,000 barrels per day. Last month, expectations were at 730,000 barrels. The largest adjustments concern the US: shale oil production in 2026 is projected to even decrease by 100,000 barrels per day, which contrasts with previous estimates of stable production.

OPEC explains this dynamic by the sustained financial discipline of companies, the slowdown in drilling rates, and changes in the structure of production, in particular the increase in gas volumes. This creates favorable conditions for OPEC+'s plans to regain lost market share by gradually increasing its own production.

Experts also slightly improved the forecast for global economic growth for 2025 to 3%, citing new US trade agreements and higher-than-expected growth rates in India, China, and Brazil. Despite geopolitical tensions and trade disputes with Washington, in July, OPEC+ countries already increased production by 335,000 barrels per day, demonstrating readiness for more active market expansion.

Recall

Oil prices were little changed in early Asian trading but were heading for their biggest weekly loss since late June, as investors expressed concern about the impact on the global economy of tariffs that took effect on Thursday.

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
OPEC
Reuters
Brazil
India
China
United States