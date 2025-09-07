"Only idiots or scoundrels rejoice": Dnipro mayor Filatov reacted to the strike on the Cabinet of Ministers building

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reacted sharply to the Russian strike on Ukraine on September 7, particularly to the hit on the Cabinet of Ministers building. This is reported by UNN with reference to Filatov's Telegram.

In his post, Filatov sharply criticized those who rejoice at the hit on the Cabinet of Ministers building and write cheerful comments about it on social networks. He called such commentators "idiots or scoundrels."

I have been mayor for almost ten years. Conflictual and very often disagreeing with the authorities. But I continue to hate the baseness and idiocy of primates who think with their stomachs and emptiness. And they don't understand that if there is no Ukrainian government, there will be an enemy government.