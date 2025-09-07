"Only idiots or scoundrels rejoice": Dnipro mayor Filatov reacted to the strike on the Cabinet of Ministers building

$41.350.00
September 7, 06:34 AM
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 24355 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 45604 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 61719 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 90982 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 76423 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 51454 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 55438 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 74277 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 37017 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Woman killed after attack on Orikhiv community
Ukrzaliznytsia changes routes in Poltava region due to consequences of Russian attacks
Tonight, a Transneft oil pump in the Bryansk region was destroyed.
Fire on the Cabinet of Ministers' territory localized, extinguishing continues in Sviatoshyn
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 90968 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 74271 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Kremenchuk
Odesa
Zaporizhzhia
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boys
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Fake news
The New York Times
James Webb Space Telescope

"Only idiots or scoundrels rejoice": Dnipro mayor Filatov reacted to the strike on the Cabinet of Ministers building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Borys Filatov sharply criticized those who rejoice at the hit on the Cabinet of Ministers building. He wished the Cabinet of Ministers and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko resilience.

"Only idiots or scoundrels rejoice": Dnipro mayor Filatov reacted to the strike on the Cabinet of Ministers building

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reacted sharply to the Russian strike on Ukraine on September 7, particularly to the hit on the Cabinet of Ministers building. This is reported by UNN with reference to Filatov's Telegram.

Details

In his post, Filatov sharply criticized those who rejoice at the hit on the Cabinet of Ministers building and write cheerful comments about it on social networks. He called such commentators "idiots or scoundrels."

I have been mayor for almost ten years. Conflictual and very often disagreeing with the authorities. But I continue to hate the baseness and idiocy of primates who think with their stomachs and emptiness. And they don't understand that if there is no Ukrainian government, there will be an enemy government.

- wrote the mayor of Dnipro.

The official wished the Cabinet of Ministers and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko endurance.

You will cope. Local self-government bodies are nearby

- he wrote.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed damage to the Ukrainian government building as a result of the night attack. She called on partners to strengthen sanctions against Russian oil and gas and provide Ukraine with more weapons.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine