Recently, there has been an increase in the number of videos that contain incitement and encouragement to confront the TCC and the police. However, it is specifically about the increase in the number of videos, not real incidents. Fake video materials, outdated videos, and other "destructive things" that generally have a negative impact on the country's defense are being used more and more often. This was announced on the telethon by Vitaliy Sarantssev, spokesman of the Land Forces Command, reports UNN.

Details

This became the main reason why the Land Forces posted a message yesterday reminding about the punishment for obstructing the work of the TCC with imprisonment from 5 to 8 years.

According to Sarantssev, this trend is related to the fact that people have lost the sense of where "the enemy really is" and are looking for it inside the country.

They justify their unwillingness to join the Defense Forces, find an internal justification for themselves and try to implement it in the confrontation with the TCC - he stressed.

Sarantsev noted that mobilization has never been enthusiastically accepted by the population, but it is a necessary process in times of war. At the same time, he added that a large number of Ukrainians "misunderstand the issue of mobilization" and the same proportion – "very quickly forgot the Russian occupation, and the Russian marauders who robbed and killed our people in the occupied territories."

Sarantsev also stressed that in the temporarily occupied territories, the Russian armed forces have already mobilized several tens of thousands of Ukrainians and are sending them to war against their compatriots.

In response to the fact that sometimes the videos really show not entirely worthy acts of servicemen, Sarantssev replied that the TCC is working to make its work more transparent.

A number of measures have already been taken, a number of decisions have been made, including unpopular personnel decisions. Rules of dialogue and behavior of TCC SP servicemen during mobilization measures were also developed. This is a kind of textbook for every head of the TCC who will instruct his subordinates - he assured.

The spokesman stressed that he hopes that in this way it will be possible to reduce the amount of negativity that currently surrounds the activities of the TCC and SP. He also added that the monitoring group is currently working around the clock and, in general, over the past six months, the amount of "negativity" does not exceed 1% of the total number of mobilized.

We have tracked the number of negative messages about the TCC and SP and I will tell you frankly that the percentage of this negativity, all messages in social networks, telegrams, etc., does not even exceed 1% of the number of mobilized during this period. A lot of video content is artificially fabricated or outdated, but it is presented as something that happened recently - he explained.

Also, according to Sarantssev, the content is replicated to several regions: on the first day, the video is posted as if it were events from Dnipro, on the second day – it appears in Rivne public pages, then – in Cherkasy, etc., which looks like an information special operation.

