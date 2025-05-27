Attack on military TSCs in Cherkasy: a group of suspects detained

In Cherkasy, servicemen of the TCC and SP were attacked the day before, the police detained a group of suspects - including three men and one woman, all four face up to five years of imprisonment, the GUNP in Cherkasy region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"On May 26, an incident occurred on Rizdvyana Street in Cherkasy during the verification of military registration data of local residents. The men provoked a conflict with servicemen of the TCC and SP," the police said.

A criminal proceeding was opened. "The police identified and detained the attackers in a few hours. These are three men aged 48, 38 and 49, as well as a 45-year-old woman," the police said.

Currently, a set of investigative and procedural actions are underway to fully clarify all the circumstances of the incident and conduct a pre-trial investigation. The men, as indicated, are detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The issue of notifying the detainees of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism) is being resolved. Currently, three detainees have already been placed in a temporary detention facility.

The sanction of this article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of two to five years.

In addition, the issue of additional qualification of the actions of the defendants is being resolved.

A conflict occurred in Cherkasy between local residents and employees of the TCC: the police have launched an investigation