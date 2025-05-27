$41.570.06
Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 14320 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 72080 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 157304 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 144141 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 158374 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 153987 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 110107 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 98862 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 88884 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 82776 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

Attack on military TSCs in Cherkasy: a group of suspects detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

A group of people has been detained in Cherkasy for attacking military personnel of the TSC. They face up to 5 years of imprisonment for hooliganism.

Attack on military TSCs in Cherkasy: a group of suspects detained

In Cherkasy, servicemen of the TCC and SP were attacked the day before, the police detained a group of suspects - including three men and one woman, all four face up to five years of imprisonment, the GUNP in Cherkasy region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"On May 26, an incident occurred on Rizdvyana Street in Cherkasy during the verification of military registration data of local residents. The men provoked a conflict with servicemen of the TCC and SP," the police said.

A criminal proceeding was opened. "The police identified and detained the attackers in a few hours. These are three men aged 48, 38 and 49, as well as a 45-year-old woman," the police said.

Currently, a set of investigative and procedural actions are underway to fully clarify all the circumstances of the incident and conduct a pre-trial investigation. The men, as indicated, are detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The issue of notifying the detainees of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism) is being resolved. Currently, three detainees have already been placed in a temporary detention facility.

The sanction of this article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of two to five years.

In addition, the issue of additional qualification of the actions of the defendants is being resolved.

A conflict occurred in Cherkasy between local residents and employees of the TCC: the police have launched an investigation26.05.25, 22:59 • 22982 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Cherkassy
