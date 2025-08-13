Online summit of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders has begun: what is known

The office of the French president confirmed that negotiations between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and EU leaders are already underway, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Reuters also reports that "the virtual meeting is already underway."

Zelenskyy, according to the publication, will hold a press conference with the German Chancellor at 2:00 PM GMT (5:00 PM Kyiv time), and European leaders will speak with journalists after the talks.

Photos of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who are present at today's online meeting, have already appeared online, writes BBC.

They sat together after Zelenskyy flew to Berlin this morning.

Merz himself released a video of him meeting Zelenskyy in Berlin today.

"Welcome to Berlin, dear Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Merz captioned the video on X, including in Ukrainian.

Also on the line are French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as other European leaders.

Photos of Emmanuel Macron, speaking from his desk at today's virtual meeting, have also appeared online.

Recall

Zelenskyy and European leaders were reportedly scheduled to hold talks with US President Donald Trump in a virtual meeting on Wednesday ahead of his summit with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nykyforov reported that Zelenskyy will be working in Berlin today. The plans include a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, after which they were to participate together in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and US President Trump.