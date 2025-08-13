Online summit of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders has begun: what is known

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
01:12 PM • 11060 views
Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - report
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 16530 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 24860 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 47637 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 28685 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 48596 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 58339 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 33794 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 72861 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 84066 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.7m/s
37%
755mm
Popular news
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 53827 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 33216 views
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to incident with Ukrainians at Max Korzh concert in WarsawAugust 13, 06:57 AM • 14928 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideoAugust 13, 07:26 AM • 39269 views
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideo11:10 AM • 18931 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 47692 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 48627 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 58362 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 72882 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 47795 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Alaska
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 9164 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 33429 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 54043 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 26423 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 33850 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Diia (service)
Fox News
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot

Online summit of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders has begun: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1858 views

The Office of the President of France confirmed the start of an online summit between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders. Zelenskyy and Merz have already held a joint press conference, and Macron also participated in the meeting.

Online summit of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders has begun: what is known

The office of the French president confirmed that negotiations between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and EU leaders are already underway, CNN reports, writes UNN.

An online summit has begun between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders

- reports the office of the French president.

Reuters also reports that "the virtual meeting is already underway."

Zelenskyy, according to the publication, will hold a press conference with the German Chancellor at 2:00 PM GMT (5:00 PM Kyiv time), and European leaders will speak with journalists after the talks.

Photos of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who are present at today's online meeting, have already appeared online, writes BBC.

They sat together after Zelenskyy flew to Berlin this morning.

Merz himself released a video of him meeting Zelenskyy in Berlin today.

"Welcome to Berlin, dear Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Merz captioned the video on X, including in Ukrainian.

Also on the line are French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as other European leaders.

Photos of Emmanuel Macron, speaking from his desk at today's virtual meeting, have also appeared online.

Recall

Earlier, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on X that US President Donald Trump is currently holding a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders.

Zelenskyy and European leaders were reportedly scheduled to hold talks with US President Donald Trump in a virtual meeting on Wednesday ahead of his summit with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nykyforov reported that Zelenskyy will be working in Berlin today. The plans include a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, after which they were to participate together in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and US President Trump.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Berlin