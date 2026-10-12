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One person was killed and another 11 were injured — the result of a Russian attack on a 25-story building in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1790 views

As a result of a Russian attack on a 25-story building in Kyiv, one person was killed and 11 were injured. At least three were hospitalized.

One person was killed and another 11 were injured — the result of a Russian attack on a 25-story building in Kyiv
File photo

As a result of Russia's attack on a 25-story building in Kyiv, one person was killed and 11 others were injured. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

"There are already 11 injured people in the capital. One person was killed," Klitschko reported.

In addition, at least three people are known to have been hospitalized.

In Kyiv, a Russian drone struck a 25-story building; cars are burning in the courtyard12.10.26, 19:34 • 3082 views

Antonina Tumanova

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