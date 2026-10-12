One person was killed and another 11 were injured — the result of a Russian attack on a 25-story building in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a Russian attack on a 25-story building in Kyiv, one person was killed and 11 were injured. At least three were hospitalized.
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As a result of Russia's attack on a 25-story building in Kyiv, one person was killed and 11 others were injured. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.
"There are already 11 injured people in the capital. One person was killed," Klitschko reported.
In addition, at least three people are known to have been hospitalized.
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