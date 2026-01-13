One person killed in enemy strikes on Kharkiv suburbs - OMA
Kyiv • UNN
One person was killed in the night shelling of Kharkiv's suburbs on January 13. Kharkiv OMA head Oleh Syniehubov reported two men hospitalized and one with an acute stress reaction.
As a result of enemy strikes on the outskirts of Kharkiv on the night of Tuesday, January 13, one person died. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, informs UNN.
Details
Before this, he said that due to the enemy attack, 42-year-old and 40-year-old men were hospitalized.
"Another 58-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction. Everyone is receiving highly qualified medical care," Syniehubov wrote.
Recall
On the night of Tuesday, January 13, explosions were heard in Kharkiv. Later it became known that the strikes hit the outskirts of the regional center. According to preliminary information, a fire broke out.
