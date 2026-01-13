$43.080.09
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
06:47 PM • 13123 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 12928 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 14893 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 25332 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 17097 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 18890 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 39493 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 37356 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 31004 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combat
One person killed in enemy strikes on Kharkiv suburbs - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

One person was killed in the night shelling of Kharkiv's suburbs on January 13. Kharkiv OMA head Oleh Syniehubov reported two men hospitalized and one with an acute stress reaction.

One person killed in enemy strikes on Kharkiv suburbs - OMA

As a result of enemy strikes on the outskirts of Kharkiv on the night of Tuesday, January 13, one person died. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, informs UNN.

Details

Before this, he said that due to the enemy attack, 42-year-old and 40-year-old men were hospitalized.

"Another 58-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction. Everyone is receiving highly qualified medical care," Syniehubov wrote.

Recall

On the night of Tuesday, January 13, explosions were heard in Kharkiv. Later it became known that the strikes hit the outskirts of the regional center. According to preliminary information, a fire broke out.

In Kharkiv, an enemy drone "Molniya" hit an infrastructure object - mayor11.01.26, 01:59 • 20000 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv