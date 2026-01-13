One person killed in enemy strikes on Kharkiv suburbs - OMA

As a result of enemy strikes on the outskirts of Kharkiv on the night of Tuesday, January 13, one person died. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, informs UNN.

Details

Before this, he said that due to the enemy attack, 42-year-old and 40-year-old men were hospitalized.

"Another 58-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction. Everyone is receiving highly qualified medical care," Syniehubov wrote.

Recall

On the night of Tuesday, January 13, explosions were heard in Kharkiv. Later it became known that the strikes hit the outskirts of the regional center. According to preliminary information, a fire broke out.

In Kharkiv, an enemy drone "Molniya" hit an infrastructure object - mayor