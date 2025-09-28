Two people, including a 12-year-old girl, are known to have died as a result of the attack in the Solomianskyi district of the capital - MBA

As a result of an enemy attack on a residential building in the Solomianskyi district of the capital, a woman died. This was reported by the head of the city military administration, Timur Tkachenko, according to UNN.

According to preliminary information, a woman is known to have died as a result of the attack on a residential building in the Solomianskyi district. - he stated.

Later, Tkachenko clarified that another female body was unblocked at the scene, presumably a 12-year-old girl.

Recall

Earlier, the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, reported that six people were injured as a result of the attack on Kyiv, five of whom were hospitalized. Fires and destruction were also recorded in several districts of the city.