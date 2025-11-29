One person confirmed dead in Kyiv due to Russian attack

On the night of November 29, a man died in Kyiv due to a Russian attack. His body was unblocked at one of the locations in the Sviatoshynskyi district. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Tymur Tkachenko.

According to updated information, the death of a person has been confirmed at one of the locations in the Sviatoshynskyi district. The unblocked body is presumably male. - he wrote in his Telegram.

According to the head of the KCMA, there is currently 1 dead and 7 injured in Kyiv, including 1 child.

Recall

On the night of November 29, Russia once again launched a combined attack on Kyiv.

In several districts of the capital, damage to high-rise buildings and a fire in the private sector were recorded as a result of the strikes. There are casualties, including a child.