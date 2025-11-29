One person confirmed dead in Kyiv due to Russian attack

$42.190.11
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM
November 28, 03:39 PM • 18258 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM
November 28, 03:22 PM • 24262 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 34394 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
November 28, 01:08 PM
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 25297 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM
November 28, 01:03 PM • 19609 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM
November 28, 11:00 AM • 39272 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
November 28, 09:41 AM
November 28, 09:41 AM • 22328 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18848 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
November 28, 08:06 AM
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 42906 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Popular news
The Ternopil building, hit by Russian missiles on November 19, will be dismantled - it is beyond repair - OVA
November 28, 04:12 PM
No privatization foreseen: SE "Forests of Ukraine" becomes a joint-stock company
November 28, 04:36 PM
Russia's shadow fleet tanker Kairos caught fire off Turkey after a suspected mine explosion
November 28, 04:49 PM
Fatal combination: Tusk reacts to "political crisis in Ukraine" and chaos in peace plan negotiations
November 28, 06:15 PM
Yermak resigned a day before meeting with Witkoff and Kushner
November 28, 06:54 PM
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
November 28, 01:56 PM
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 34395 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
November 28, 12:04 PM
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
November 28, 11:00 AM
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
November 28, 10:45 AM
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 08:06 AM
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 42906 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Oksana Markarova
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Kupiansk
Germany
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
November 28, 02:36 AM
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
November 27, 06:49 AM
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
November 25, 02:23 PM
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
November 25, 08:39 AM
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
November 24, 08:11 AM
One person confirmed dead in Kyiv due to Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, a man died in the Sviatoshynskyi district. In total, 1 person was killed and 7 injured, including a child.

One person confirmed dead in Kyiv due to Russian attack

On the night of November 29, a man died in Kyiv due to a Russian attack. His body was unblocked at one of the locations in the Sviatoshynskyi district. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Tymur Tkachenko.

According to updated information, the death of a person has been confirmed at one of the locations in the Sviatoshynskyi district. The unblocked body is presumably male.

- he wrote in his Telegram.

According to the head of the KCMA, there is currently 1 dead and 7 injured in Kyiv, including 1 child.

Recall

On the night of November 29, Russia once again launched a combined attack on Kyiv.

In several districts of the capital, damage to high-rise buildings and a fire in the private sector were recorded as a result of the strikes. There are casualties, including a child.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Social network
War in Ukraine
Kyiv