One of the most popular BMW models leaves: what is the reason

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128173 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116501 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124561 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125787 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157074 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108212 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153813 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104170 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113759 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117085 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107057 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 37340 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115713 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113661 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 37013 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128173 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157074 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153813 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182762 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172201 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113661 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115713 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138152 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130166 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147760 views
One of the most popular BMW models leaves: what is the reason

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35206 views

BMW no longer offers the M8 Coupe, this sports car, known among the brand's fans as the codename “F92”, has quietly disappeared from the company's configurator. Convertible and Gran Coupe versions remain available, but the entire 8 Series may cease to exist by 2026.

BMW no longer offers the M8 Coupe. This sports car, known among the brand's fans under the codename “F92”, has quietly disappeared from the company's configurator. This was reported by AutoNews, according to UNN.

We are sad to announce that BMW is no longer offering the M8 Coupe. This sports car, known among the brand's fans as the “F92” codename, has quietly disappeared from the company's configurator,

- This was announced by BMW spokesman Jay Hanson when asked by Motor1.

Details

Nevertheless, it is noted that potential buyers can still purchase the two-axle M8 in the United States by choosing the convertible version. In addition, the more practical M8 Gran Coupe model remains on sale. An alternative is also the Alpina B8 sedan, which is a comfortable and powerful option for those who are not looking for the styling of the new M5 with a hybrid engine and a lot of weight.

Image

This marks the end for the M8 Coupe in America, but it does provide an opportunity to reminisce about the historic M8 that BMW developed back in the 1990s, during the life cycle of the original 8 Series (E31). Unfortunately, this prototype never made it to series production, although it had impressive performance: 640 horsepower and a 6.0-liter V12 engine that could reach speeds of over 300 km/h.

Although there is no talk of a new M8 at the moment, some reports indicate that all 8 Series models could be discontinued by 2026. Therefore, the discontinuation of the M8 Coupe in the United States could be the first step towards the end of the 8 Series era in BMW's lineup.

A single copy of the Lamborghini Egoista was sold for a record $117 million14.01.25, 15:45 • 32711 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
united-statesUnited States

