One of the most popular BMW models leaves: what is the reason

We are sad to announce that BMW is no longer offering the M8 Coupe. This sports car, known among the brand's fans as the “F92” codename, has quietly disappeared from the company's configurator, - This was announced by BMW spokesman Jay Hanson when asked by Motor1.

Details

Nevertheless, it is noted that potential buyers can still purchase the two-axle M8 in the United States by choosing the convertible version. In addition, the more practical M8 Gran Coupe model remains on sale. An alternative is also the Alpina B8 sedan, which is a comfortable and powerful option for those who are not looking for the styling of the new M5 with a hybrid engine and a lot of weight.

This marks the end for the M8 Coupe in America, but it does provide an opportunity to reminisce about the historic M8 that BMW developed back in the 1990s, during the life cycle of the original 8 Series (E31). Unfortunately, this prototype never made it to series production, although it had impressive performance: 640 horsepower and a 6.0-liter V12 engine that could reach speeds of over 300 km/h.

Although there is no talk of a new M8 at the moment, some reports indicate that all 8 Series models could be discontinued by 2026. Therefore, the discontinuation of the M8 Coupe in the United States could be the first step towards the end of the 8 Series era in BMW's lineup.

