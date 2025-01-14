A single copy of the Lamborghini Egoista was sold for a record $117 million

Lamborghini has sold its unique Egoista concept car, created for the 50th anniversary of the legendary Italian brand, for a staggering $117 million. This is reported by Carbuzz, according to UNN.

Details

It is currently unknown who purchased the exclusive Lamborghini Egoista.

According to the information, if $117 million is the exact cost of this car, then the Egoista will become the most expensive Lamborghini ever sold.

Prior to that, the most expensive Lamborghini ever sold at auction was the Lamborghini Veneno Roadster, and it fetched only $8.3 million.

The Lamborghini Egoista is equipped with a 5.2-liter V10 engine from the Lamborghini Gallardo, which has about 600 horsepower. Its main feature is a cockpit modeled after a fighter jet cockpit and space for only one driver. The car is equipped with active aerodynamic elements and a special anti-radar coating, similar to that of military aircraft, which adds to the uniqueness of this supercar.

Initially, Lamborghini planned to keep the Egoista as an exhibit in its museum as a symbol of the company's 50th anniversary, but the sale of the car raised many questions. Analysts suggest that the automaker could have tested how much collectors are willing to pay for a completely unique model. Despite its exclusivity, the Egoista is not intended to be driven on public roads, and thus will remain more of a decorative symbol of luxury and individualism.