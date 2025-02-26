One million for Ukrainians for returning: the CPA responded to rumors

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, said that the Cabinet of Ministers is not working on a resolution that provides for the payment of Ukrainians for returning to the country. He wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

The Cabinet of Ministers is not working on the initiative on a million for Ukrainians for returning from abroad. Clarified information - Kovalenko wrote.

Earlier, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko wrote on his Telegram channel that there was information about the Cabinet of Ministers' initiative to provide financial assistance in the amount of one million hryvnias to those returning to Ukraine. He later denied the information.

UNN wrote that Ukraine will not use any coercive measures to return Ukrainians home.

Minister: there will be no forced return of Ukrainians from abroad