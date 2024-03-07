One killed, three wounded - consequences of hostile shelling in Donetsk region

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 17469 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 56686 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 43277 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 212403 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191017 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176737 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 221609 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249368 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155186 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371654 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 171275 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 62060 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 81120 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44275 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36472 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 15850 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 56695 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 212414 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 172468 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191026 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11540 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20504 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21071 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37336 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45116 views
One killed, three wounded - consequences of hostile shelling in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25511 views

One civilian was killed and three were injured as a result of Russian shelling of 11 localities in Donetsk region, 67 civilian objects were damaged.

One killed, three wounded - consequences of hostile shelling in Donetsk region

Russian military shelled 11 localities in Donetsk region yesterday. One civilian was killed in Netaylovo as a result of enemy attacks, and three more civilians were injured in the region. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Donetsk region. 

Details 

Reportedly, the enemy fired 15 times at the settlements of Donetsk region, 1779 times at the contact line. 

The towns of  Krasnohorivka, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, the villages of Zarichne, Shcherbynivka, and the villages of Halytsynivka, Yelizavetivka, Kleban-Byk, Netaylove, Novoukrainka, and Romanivka were under fire. 

67 civilian objects were damaged, including 45 residential buildings, a lyceum, cultural centers, an enterprise, a boiler house, warehouses, 10 cars, and communications

- the police said in a statement.

The Russians attacked Pokrovsk with four S-300 missiles, wounding a civilian, damaging a private house, four apartment buildings, and infrastructure.

A person was killed and an apartment building was damaged in Netaylove as a result of artillery shelling.

Russia dropped a KAB-500 guided missile on Kleban-Byk. Two civilians were injured. Four apartment buildings, 16 private houses, and a house of culture were destroyed.

The enemy hit Zarichne with another KAB-500. Eight private houses were damaged.

In addition, the occupiers attacked Toretsk with a 500-kilogram bomb and artillery, destroying an apartment building and three private houses.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Toretsk
S-300 missile system
Konstantinovka
Donetsk
