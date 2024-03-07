One killed, three wounded - consequences of hostile shelling in Donetsk region

Russian military shelled 11 localities in Donetsk region yesterday. One civilian was killed in Netaylovo as a result of enemy attacks, and three more civilians were injured in the region. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Donetsk region.

Reportedly, the enemy fired 15 times at the settlements of Donetsk region, 1779 times at the contact line.

The towns of Krasnohorivka, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, the villages of Zarichne, Shcherbynivka, and the villages of Halytsynivka, Yelizavetivka, Kleban-Byk, Netaylove, Novoukrainka, and Romanivka were under fire.

67 civilian objects were damaged, including 45 residential buildings, a lyceum, cultural centers, an enterprise, a boiler house, warehouses, 10 cars, and communications - the police said in a statement.

The Russians attacked Pokrovsk with four S-300 missiles, wounding a civilian, damaging a private house, four apartment buildings, and infrastructure.

A person was killed and an apartment building was damaged in Netaylove as a result of artillery shelling.

Russia dropped a KAB-500 guided missile on Kleban-Byk. Two civilians were injured. Four apartment buildings, 16 private houses, and a house of culture were destroyed.

The enemy hit Zarichne with another KAB-500. Eight private houses were damaged.

In addition, the occupiers attacked Toretsk with a 500-kilogram bomb and artillery, destroying an apartment building and three private houses.